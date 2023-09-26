Bridal fashion designer Trish Peng halves her custom dressmaking business

Trish Peng says 2022 has been the busiest year for the industry since the 80s.

Top wedding dress designer Trish Peng says she is scaling back her custom-made dresses to focus on developing other parts of her business.

From next year, Auckland-based Peng said she would limit herself to making 20 custom wedding dresses, less than half the current number.

Peng typically made about 50 custom wedding dresses a year, with brides spending upwards of $10,000 on a dress by the luxury brand, known for its intricate laces and timeless designs.

Her ready-made off-the-rack dresses sold for between $4000 and $9000.

Peng, has partnered with her fiance Tim Begg, to launch T.Begg Tailoring, making made-to-measure men’s formal suits. T.Begg launched last month.

“There is such a market – there’s really only three custom suit brands in New Zealand, and brides are always asking us about suits. It was in my pipeline,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Trish Peng outside her Grey Lynn HQ in Auckland.

The business was nearing its 10-year anniversary in January, and had branched out over the years to co-create shoes, bags and jewellery.

In 2020, Peng started Yours Truly Bridal, a second-hand designer wedding dress retailer, born out of growing demand for brides looking for designer dresses at a fraction of the price.

She had already been selling her brides’ dresses for them in the boutique. It was a tiny percentage of business back then, but when the opportunity came up to expand into the adjacent shop, she took the plunge and now sells dresses by other designers such as Rue De Seine and Pallas Couture, as well as her own samples and second-hand Trish Peng dresses.

That business had been doing “so well” because of Covid and the depressed economy, with consumers increasingly price conscious, Peng said.

Cutting back on the number of custom wedding dresses she makes each year would free up her time to focus on growing her international wholesale business, T.Begg Tailoring and other opportunities, she said.

She was focused on scaling up the business, and cutting back on custom-made dresses had enabled her to position the Trish Peng brand as a more luxury option.

Peng estimates she has made over 2000 dresses since the business began nearly 10 years ago.

Trish Peng International, the wholesale business, has grown to 33 stockists over the past year, across Australia, Canada, the United States, Britain, New Zealand and Dubai.

Peng said she had aspirations to have her dresses available in every major city of the world.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Trish Peng is focused on growing the brand and its number of international stockists.

Sydney was top of the list for the next boutique.

Peng said in the past three years, the wedding industry had been playing catch up after mass wedding cancellations and delays due to Covid lockdowns and travel bans. But as of late, the industry was in a lull.

“Last year was the biggest wedding season we’ve had since the 80s, just after Princess Di’s wedding. Now, we’re in a bit of lull, it's like everyone has caught up on weddings, and [the industry has been impacted] because of this economy,” she said.

“I’ve been talking to hair and make-up artists, photographers and other bridal boutiques, and everyone’s theory is because years ago [due to the lack of socialising] no one could fall in love – everyone was locked down, so now there are fewer weddings.”