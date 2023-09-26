Countdown launches new Low Price programme

Countdown has launched a new Low Price programme, but consumers are yet to be convinced.

Countdown has announced a new "low price” programme, which includes fresh vegetables, dairy and bread products for the first time.

But data shows consumers are yet to be convinced by the supermarket chain’s $400 million rebrand back to Woolworths.

On Monday, Woolworths announced it would keep prices low for longer on more everyday essentials as part of its new Low Price programme.

“As Countdown changes to Woolworths we promised better, easier ways for our customers to find value when they shop with us. This is what our customers said they wanted, better prices on everyday items, and we have listened,” Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director Spencer Sonn said.

For the first time, fresh vegetables would be included in the programme alongside bread and dairy items.

Essentials white or wheatmeal bread (600g) would be $1.25, 500g of Countdown butter was now $4.90, and a 1kg block of Countdown Everyday Cheese was $10.

A four kilogram bag of of pre-packed white potatoes at just $10, broccoli was $2.50 each, and pre-packed onions 1.5kg for $3.80.

For the past 13 months Stuff has tracked the price of 24 grocery products at supermarkets in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The data showed since May the price of butter had been $5.30 at Countdown Mt Roskill and Porirua and $5.90 at Countdown Moorhouse.

Broccoli had fluctuated in price but had not been $2.50 since April. In August prices were $3.50 in all three cities.

Sonn said the lower prices were a critical part of its rebrand.

Data from Tracksuit showed consumers were yet to be convinced despite more people shopping at Countdown than any other supermarket in the past year.

The survey of more than 15000 consumers revealed one in 10 would shop at Countdown less, because of the rebrand announced in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

Almost half believed the rebrand was a waste of money – with those aged between 35 and 64 (47%) and those over 65 (49%) feeling the strongest about the spending.

Only 9% of Kiwis were excited for the rebrand to come into effect.

James Hurman, co-founder of Tracksuit said he believed there was a corporate rationale for the rebrand, including the consumer recognition across Australasia.

“But spending $400m on a rebrand in the midst of a cost of living crisis when many of your customers can’t afford fruit and vegetables is tone-deaf.

“Tracksuit's data reflects that consumers feel the same way.”

Sonn said the rebrand was not just a name change. “It represents a significant, long-term investment in renewing and refreshing our stores to meet the needs of communities across Aotearoa. This includes offering more value as we know times are hard for a lot of customers with the current cost of living pressures."