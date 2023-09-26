Spike in interest in Kiwi homes from United Arab Emirates - NZ Sotheby's

National could face tough choice if it fails to garner the revenue it thinks it will get from foreign buyers tax, Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen.

Interest in Kiwi homes from the United Arab Emirates has increased sharply ​ in the weeks following National’s proposal to lift the foreign buyers ban on high-end homes, compared to the same period last year, according to data from luxury real estate agency New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.

The jump in interest was measured by the number of visitors to the New Zealand Sotheby’s website, which showed buyers in the Emirates increased from fewer than 50 ​ in September last year​, to more than 1300​ during the same period this year.

National unveiled its plan on August 30 to allow foreign home buyers to purchase homes over $2 million if elected, so this September period was picked in order to measure the impact of National’s announcement.

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty managing director Mark Harris said he was encouraged overseas traffic had seen a 37% increase​.

“Notable standouts include the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UAE,” he said.

For Hong Kong and Indonesia, visitor numbers to NZ Sotheby’s website jumped 609%​ to 940 visitors and 891%​ to 664 visitors respectively in September.

Americans made up the largest number of visits to the website, and had a comparatively small increase of 79%​ year-on-year, taking the number of website visitors from the United States to 4530.

Singaporeans made up the second most visitors, with volumes jumping 260%​ to 1568 visitors, despite citizens from Singapore already being exempt from the foreign buyers ban.

NZ Sotheby’s data paints a different picture to that of Google and TradeMe, which both showed no significant increase in interest from foreign buyers since the National Party announced its plan, which may suggest the wealthy prefer to use more specialist avenues to scope out property purchases.

The level of demand was central to National’s tax plan, as revenue from the 15% tax it would put on foreign home buyers was essential to fund its proposed $14.6 billion in income tax cuts.

The party’s projections of a $740 million tax-take per year from foreign buyers has been challenged by a range of economists, including on the political right.

Supplied New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty managing director Mark Harris says Sotheby’s in India is well-connected to its Kiwi counterpart, but demand has not yet re-emerged from the country.

National’s plan would open up an estimated 50,000 homes to purchase by foreigners.

Realestate.co.nz data showed a mixed bag, with overall international interest increases and decreases varying between countries.

TradeMe data analysts reported seeing no noticeable change in overseas buyers looking at property listings since August 30.

There had also been no noticeable trend among property listings over $2m.

Google also did not register any significant growth in the number of users outside New Zealand searching for property, or enquiries about the possible lifting of the foreign home buyers ban.

A Google spokesperson said the countries where the most interest was coming from to buy were Singapore and Australia, the residents of which could already buy in New Zealand due to exemptions under the foreign home buyer ban.

Searches relating to property prices in New Zealand had experienced jumps, with the strongest interest coming from South Africa, Canada, Kuwait and Australia.

Google trends showed Kiwis were very interested in National’s plans, with the term “foreign home buyers” increasing 660% in one week after the party unveiled its tax policies.

Harris said the company had noticed an increased interest from both buyers and vendors.

He said demand had been particularly noticeable from Europe and the US , possibly because the New Zealand operation was well-connected with counterparts in those countries.

“They are just asking for information, timing on it, and what are the details we know, so it has stimulated, not an avalanche, but some enquiries for sure,” Harris said.

Jon Gambrell/AP The skyline of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, where a majority of wealth is generated from oil exports.

“The US was quite strong pre-rule changes, and it would be great to see some of those clients be able to buy out here again.”

NZ Sotheby’s had built up a database of wealthy clients since launching in New Zealand in 2005.

“A lot of those people we used to talk to pre-change in rules by Labour are starting to come out of the woodwork.”

Harris said the level of demand from foreign buyers would depend on the details of National’s plan, which were yet to be released.

“How do you define a residential property? Does it include rural properties or is it only residentially zoned properties, and what does it mean in terms of OIO (overseas investment office) affected properties?” Harris said.

“We won’t know until we see the finer details of it.”

Harris said lifting the ban was likely to push house prices up in the higher-end property markets.

The level of the impact would depend on what visa arrangements National put on foreign buyers.

“It’s one thing to say someone can buy a house here, but how long are they allowed to use it for? And does it assist them in immigrating here?”

“We have actually been publicly asking for this for a couple of years, and not just for a point of view of it will be beneficial for the business, but from a macro-level for New Zealand, in terms of getting investment back into the country.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams said interpreting any insights was tricky, because the time since National announced its policies was quite short and total international traffic was down.

“It was actually down 4.5% in the last 30 days compared to the prior 30 days,” she said.

“I imagine when we see the impact and the shift, will be when we see the election results, because I think that’s what will determine whether it will be picked up more by the international media.

“At the moment, it’s promises, as opposed to a policies in place.”

By comparing the period of September 1 to 18 this year to the same period last year, Realestate.co.nz saw a 7.6% rise in browsers from the US, an 11.7% rise in users from the UK, and a 21.9% rise in browsers from Canada.

These countries made up 3.8%, 1% and 0.7% of total traffic respectively.

India-based users also had a significant rise of 27.5%, although they still only made up 0.4% of overall traffic, and interest from the Philippines rose 24%, although these searches made up only 0.2% of total traffic.

Browsers from the United Arab Emirates rose 33.1%, Italy rose 49.2%, Sri Lanka rose 16.1%, and Spain rose 43.1%, although all made up less than 0.1% of traffic.

By comparison, interest from Singapore fell 45.7%, South Africa traffic fell 10.4%, and Germany fell 13%.