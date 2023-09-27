Unconsented industrial shed conversion lands Napier landlord in tribunal

Leyland Properties Limited has been ordered to pay almost $9000 to a former tenant.

A Napier landlord has been ordered to pay almost $9000 to a former tenant who spent 20 months living in an unconsented industrial shed conversion.

Scott Healey rented the Onekawa property, owned by Leyland Properties, in October 2021.

After 16 months at the property, he lodged a complaint with the Tenancy Tribunal, claiming the landlord had not addressed problems including leaks, broken power points and light fittings, and a bedroom window which faced the inside of the shed.

At a tribunal hearing after the tenancy ended in June 2023, Healey also said the property was unlawful because it had no consent to be rented out as residential premises and that he was unfairly evicted after asking for a healthy homes assessment.

Tribunal adjudicator Aneterea Andrew Aiolupotea said, although Healey had photos showing some of the defects around the property, there was no written evidence he had raised the issues with the landlord.

Because of that, Healey’s claims about the condition of the property were dismissed, except for those related to a faulty oven and an outdoor water heating system installed inside the property.

Aiolupotea said a latch attached to the side of the oven to keep the door closed was an inadequate repair and that the hot water system should not have been installed indoors.

On the issue of consent, Napier City Council told the tribunal the last consent issued for the property was to build a commercial building in 2001.

There was no building consent to construct residential units at the address.

Aiolupotea said the landlord was “clearly benefiting” from renting out the premises, which were “more likely than not” unlawful.

Information from the council also showed the landlord did not take all reasonable steps to check there was no legal reason it should not be occupied, he said.

Healey also provided photos showing a wet floor next to a drain which he claimed happened frequently after he showered or did laundry, and said the landlord did not carry out a healthy homes assessment as requested in February.

Aiolupotea said private rentals must comply with healthy homes standards within 90 days of a new tenancy after July 2023. The Residential Tenancies Act required landlords to provide relevant documents to tenants within 21 days of receiving a request.

Although the landlord never provided information on the healthy home standards, Healey did not provide evidence from an installer or plumber to confirm that the actual drainage was not compliant, Aiolupotea said.

“They provided a photograph of what appeared to be a wet floor with a drain nearby instead. For this reason, this claim is dismissed.

“The tenant requested the healthy home standard information which the landlord did not provide. I find the landlord is in breach of the healthy home standards.”

Aiolupotea said there was no evidence Healey was unlawfully evicted from the property and that claim was dismissed.

Leyland Properties Limited was ordered to pay Healey $400 compensation for the faulty oven and $600 for the placement of the hot water system, as well as a rent refund of $7980 for the unlawful premises.