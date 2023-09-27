The unanswered questions consumers might have when it comes to Countdown's Low Price programme

Countdown announced it would lower the price of hundreds of products on Monday, including fresh vegetables, dairy and bread for the first time.

But the new Low Price programme, which is part of its $400 million rebrand, and a short and sweet FAQ on Countdown’s website left some unanswered questions.

Exactly how many products are a part of Low Price?

A quick search on Countdown’s website shows there are “hundreds” of products on the Low Price programme.

But how many exactly? A Countdown spokesperson said the programme has launched with more than 1600 products.

“The number of products offered as a Low Price will vary over time, but we are hoping to grow the number of products.”

How long is each Low Price kept around for?

On the Countdown website, it said the Low Prices would be held for "weeks and weeks", which is quite broad.

A Countdown spokesperson said at least nine weeks.

“But most will carry on well beyond this. We plan to offer more Low Price products as we get closer to summer.”

What are the actual discounts on products and are they all the same? And what determines a ‘Low Price’?

The range of discounts varies depending on the specific product, the spokesperson said.

“It is important to note that Low Price is a new standard price, it is not a 'special' and as such we are not referencing ‘discounts/saves’ with these products, but are simply calling out the Low Price.”

Some products hadn’t even moved in price at all. Tip Top Supersoft bread was being held at a Low Price of $3.97. In August the price was also $3.97 at an Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch Countdown.

In July it was the same price, but a bit cheaper in Christchurch at $3.49.

How will Countdown determine when prices move?

For a product to be considered a Low Price product, the spokesperson said the supermarket must commit to keeping the price the same for "weeks and weeks".

As mentioned above, initially that will be for at least nine weeks, but most products will remain at the same price for much longer than that.

“Retail prices will be reviewed from time to time, with changes to the cost price being a key consideration. This could mean that a product is removed from Low Price in the future.”

How will the prices compare and compete with other supermarkets?

New World has been running its own “Everyday Low Price” scheme for some months, which includes items that matter most to many households, including bread, cheese, butter, and canned vegetables.

So how will Countdown’s prices compete?

“We operate in a market where many competitors are offering different prices on the same products at any point in time. As mentioned, low Price is about consistent value over time, and we will be monitoring prices across the market and in each category to ensure the Low Price offer represents value,” the spokesperson said.