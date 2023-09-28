$3.5m for Kiwi startup using 'insect noses' to detect spoilt food and disease

Scentian Bio has combined insect odor receptors with electronics to create a synthetic ‘insect nose’ for use in industry.

The goal of Scentian Bio is to give humans such a heightened ability to smell, that the sense is no longer thought of as secondary to sight, and the Kiwi startup has just received $3.5m more in seed funding to make it a reality.

Chief executive Jonathan Good said the tech, which used parts of insect noses to create highly sensitive sensors, could be used to detect chemicals in food, signs of invasive pests at our border, or illnesses in humans.

Good said the company was the first to harness creepy crawlies’ abilities, and the company had patents to prove it.

The technology involves synthesising proteins found within insect odorant receptors. These proteins react to different chemicals, creating ion flows – flows of positive and negatively charged particles.

These are combined with electronics which can inject a current and interpret outputs from the proteins, giving the user information on what chemicals are present.

“We can interpret the same information that would be going to the fly’s neuronal network and brain,” Good said.

“It’s proper deep tech.”

Supplied Scentian Bio staff Wendy Huo and Colm Carraher at work in the lab. The company has raised another $3.5m in seed funding.

The $3.5m seed funding came from venture capital funds Finistere Ventures, a specialist in agriculture and food that was an early funder for vertical farming techniques and Toyota Ventures, the investment arm of Toyota Motor corporation, Kiwi fund Icehouse Ventures, and others.

Good said the first mass-market biosensor product would hit the market late next year.

It would be a handheld device that users could put food samples into, which would then be able to be tailored to detect different chemicals, or signs of spoiling.

”Our ambitions really are enormous, so we really are just getting started.”

Pre-market testing had been undertaken at a global food company, which Good said he could not name.

Initially the sensor would focus on essential oils, but Scentian Bio plans to expand its quality control on other ingredients.

“Biosensors are finally breaking out of the lab and changing our everyday lives,” Good said.

Scentian Bio claims its technology was 1000-times more sensitive than a Beagle – a dog often used to detect possible contraband at the border.

Good said humans underestimate the potential of smell, but for insects it was how they saw the world, and how they communicated.

There was even the potential, for the technology to help create non-environmentally damaging pesticides, by isolating the chemical or pheromone pests used to find sources of food, and using those to keep pests away from crops, he said.

The technology had also been tested on things insects would never have encountered, like explosives, and the receptors were still able to recognise indicators.

Supplied Scentian Bio chief executive Jonathan Good says the tech, which uses parts of insect noses to create highly sensitive sensors.

Scentian Bio has its roots in the work of chief technology officer Andrew Králíček, and 19 years of work at government-owned Crown Research Institute Plant & Food Research.

The technology has a wide variety of uses, including food and flavour quality control and food-pathogen detection, healthcare, sustainable farming and environmental and wellness monitoring.

Good said any one of these applications, if successful, could be a billion-dollar opportunity.

He expected Scentian Bio to have a billion in revenue within years. The company would probably undertake another Series A funding.

Scentian Bio has previously raised a total of $7.2m in funding, including a $2.7m from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – a grant given to progress the tech’s possible use in medicine.

Good said it was possible in future, Scentian Bio could be used in doctors’ surgeries to detect possible signs of infection from patient’s breath.

Supplied Scentian Bio operates from the Planet and Food Research building in Mt Albert, Auckland.

“We have been working on the biomarkers for tuberculosis, malaria, and Covid as part of our Gates Foundation grant,” Good said.

“We think of ourselves as unlocking a smell superpower for humanity, as humans, we think of smell and taste as the novelty senses that augment our visual view of the world, but actually the chemical view of the world is just as powerful.”

Icehouse Ventures partner Jo Wickham described the Scentian Bio as “the literal definition of Promethean scientists” who were unlocking the potential of nature through bio-mimicry.

To date, Scentian Bio has synthesised a library of 52 insect olfactory receptors.