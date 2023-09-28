How Countdown's Low Price compares to other supermarkets

For at least the next nine weeks, 1600 products at Countdown will be held at a “Low Price”, in what the supermarket chain says is an attempt to ease pressure on shoppers at the checkout.

But will it really make a difference?

Stuff has been tracking the price of 22 popular food products at Countdown, New World and Pak’nSave since August last year.

Of the 22 items, just four of the products or brands were included in Countdown’s Low Price programme: broccoli, butter, home brand canned tomatoes, home brand frozen vegetables and Tip Top Super Soft bread.

At Countdown Mt Roskill, the basket came to $130.74. At New World Mt Roskill it was $5.84 more, while at Pak’nSave Mt Albert it was $19.20 cheaper thanks to some much cheaper tomatoes, meat and ice cream.

Last month, the same basket came to $139.11 at Countdown, so $8.37 more, $151.01 at New World and $116.03 at Pak’nSave.

Supplied Will you save more with Countdown’s Low Price programme?

Because so few Low Price items were included in Stuff’s standard shop, we created a separate cart of eight essentials, all included on the Low Price programme (and all Countdown brand), to compare the prices.

The loaf of white bread, 500 gram block of butter, 1kg block of cheese, 1kg of frozen blueberries, 12-pack of toilet paper, can of diced Italian tomatoes, 750g of oats and 500g of pasta came to $37.55 at Countdown Mt Roskill.

At New World Mt Roskill all items except the pasta were Value or Pam’s brand and included in its Everyday Low Price scheme. The basket came to $40.92.

At Pak’nSave the basket came to $36.02 – $1.53 cheaper than Countdown’s Low Price items.

According to data from Tracksuit, consumers had been shopping the most at Countdown over the past year, but one in 10 of the 15000 surveyed said they would shop there less after the supermarket announced a $400 million rebrand back to Woolworths.

Woolworths New Zealand managing director Spencer Sonn said on Monday, as Countdown changed to Woolworths it promised better, easier ways for our customers to find value when they shopped.

“This is what our customers said they wanted, better prices on everyday items, and we have listened.”