Older Southern Cross policyholders face second year of double-digit premium rises

Southern Cross added nearly 32,000 new health insurance policyholders during the year.

The nearly 950,000 health insurance policyholders of Southern Cross have had to swallow premium increases of between 5% and 12% depending on their age, and they are facing even more this year.

Nick Astwick, chief executive of Southern Cross Health Insurance, said in the year to June 30 the base premium rise across all its policies was 5.1%, and it would have been higher had the insurer not spent some of its reserves keeping premium rises down.

This year, the base premium rise would be about 7.1%, he said.

In both years, policyholders at the country’s largest health insurer also faced age-related premium increases, which were low for young people who did not claim much, but much higher for older policyholders.

The age-related increases added to the base premium increases took some older policyholders’ total premium increases to over 12%.

Despite the cost of living crisis, policyholders were holding onto their policies, although there was a rise in people taking higher excesses to reduce their monthly premiums.

The health insurer also revealed that it has joined the list of insurers to have discovered it failed to give its policyholders all the discounts they were entitled to.

STUFF National leader Christopher Luxon says the party's fiscal plan will be releases to the public before early voting begins.

These largely related to some Southern Cross Health Insurance policyholders who were not given discounts when buying Southern Cross travel insurance or pet insurance.

Payments to policyholders who were overcharged had already begun, and the total cost of the whole Southern Cross group would be nearly $6.5m.

Astwick said Southern Cross had spotted the error itself, and informed the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko.

It joins a long list of insurers who have had to pay back policyholders for overcharging.

They include AA Insurance, IAG, Suncorp, ANZ, and Cigna.

Astwick blamed ageing systems, which had now been replaced.

“We apologise to all members who were affected by this. We are well down the track of putting this right, remediating those affected, and have made changes to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Southern Cross collected premiums of $1.47 billion in the June year. That was up from $1.35b the previous year.

It paid claims of $1.29b, up from $1.01b the previous year.

The rise in premiums was partly the result of high general inflation, but also increases in claims for operations.

Supplied Nick Astwick is the chief executive Southern Cross Health Insurance. He was paid $1.07m, up from $1.01m the previous year.

Southern Cross is a not-for-profit insurer, and Astwick said more than 88 cents of every dollar received in premiums was spent on paying claims.

“The average rate of return among other New Zealand health insurers is 66c in the dollar,” he said.

If Southern Cross had shareholders to satisfy with dividends, Astwick estimated it would have paid around $327m less in claims.

The society’s strategy is changing to focus on the concept of maximising health expectancy, not just paying claims when people need elective surgery.

“There are two things we want to do over the next five years. The first is to prevent more high-cost surgeries. The second is in health-span maximisation,” Astwick said.

The insurer has been rolling out services to help its policyholders better manage their health.

These included unlimited virtual GP consultations with CareHQ, mental health consultations with Raise and annual check-ups with MedPro.

“You might be 50 years chronologically, but your health age is 53. We’re going to make that real to you,” he says.

Then, comes the question: “What do you want to do? Do you want to get back to 50?”

People want to live well for longer. We need to move into that space rather than just paying for treatment,” he said.