Psychiatric assistant who acted in self-defence was justifiably dismissed, authority finds

A psychiatric assistant who acted in self-defence was ruled to have been justifiably dismissed.

A psychiatric assistant who was investigated by police and found to have acted in self-defence when attacked by a patient was justifiably dismissed, the Employment Relations Authority has found.

Sean Hika was a full-time, employed, psychiatric assistant for Te Whatu Ora – Waitematā District (TWOW) where he worked at the Mason Clinic, a secure mental health unit located in Point Chevalier.

An incident occurred on July 1, when a patient, referred to as TK, at the Totara Unit of the Mason Clinic, approached a door to the unit wanting to be let in.

Hika opened the door for him to access a day room in the unit and there was no obvious sign that TK was angry or violent.

Once inside, TK started to “rain down” punches on Hika almost immediately and said that he was going to waste him “mother f.....” or words to that effect, member of the authority Peter Fuiava said.

Hika told the authority that he was on his own and that TK had him up against the wall and was punching furiously, but registered nurses Sally Cocker, Amy Kim, and Jeneth Magallanes were all in the room and witnessed the incident.

Hika, a former security guard for the Department of Corrections, put up an elbow block but that did not stop TK from punching him.

Fearing for his personal safety, Hika felt that he had no other option but to punch back. He threw three to four punches at TK in self-defence. The first punch had no effect, so he punched him two more times, which enabled him to grab TK by the collar, put him off balance, and bring him to the ground, where he was restrained.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

Cocker said she heard a bang and saw Hika swinging and punching TK in his head three to four times. Both Kim and Magallanes also said they saw Hika punch TK.

Cocker said when she reached the pair, she observed TK on the ground in the foetal position with his hands covering his face. She told Hika to “stop” but he grabbed TK and swore at him saying “you f...... c...” and other verbal abuse.

Kim called security and two other assistants arrived. TK sustained a cut above his eye and two black eyes. Hika did not sustain any injuries that required treatment.

Hika was instructed to finish work for the day and, before leaving, completed a “Risk Pro” form in which he stated that TK had lunged at him, attacked him, and had punched him with closed fists. A second statement collected the next day said he tried to grab TK’s head while unsuccessfully reaching for his duress alarm.

On July 3, Hika advised that he needed to take time off from work due to stress. Three days later he was placed on paid suspension as an investigation into the incident took place.

The police investigated the incident and found TK had punched Hika multiple times in the head and chest area and that Hika had acted in self-defence by punching him back three or four times. Hika was not charged.

Meanwhile, the investigation by TWOW found Hika was initially assaulted by TK; that, in response, he had punched TK back multiple times with a closed fist, had sworn at TK, brought him to the ground, and had refused to let him go and to leave the area when instructed by a nurse.

His employment was then terminated for serious misconduct.

Hika sought remuneration for lost wages and compensation for hurt and humiliation.

TWOW has a discipline and dismissal policy that prohibits assaulting or threatening another person while on duty, causing injury or endangering the safety of staff or the public. It also had shared values and behaviours of safe practice that included treating each individual with compassion and professionalism, and being connected with patients, whānau, and colleagues.

Fuiava said Hika failed to call for help when the situation escalated and failed to deploy training he had learnt during the induction for this role which would have controlled the situation.

“During the investigation meeting, I asked Mr Hika whether he could have done anything differently. Concerningly, he stated that his position had not changed and if he found himself in the same situation again, he would not have acted any differently.

“The evidence establishes that while not the initial aggressor, in the end Mr Hika resorted to having a fist fight with TK and verbally abused him. I find TWOW’s decision to dismiss Mr Hika to be substantively justified.

“Mr Hika is to understand that while the police were satisfied that he acted in self-defence and was therefore not criminally liable, he was still accountable to his employer for breaching TWOW’s discipline and dismissal policy and shared values.”