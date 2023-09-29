With less than three months until Christmas, what are couriers expecting?

Courier companies are already gearing up for the silly season with some of the biggest sale days of the year looming.

New Zealand Couriers general manager Devon Buckingham said peak-periods and the holiday season were not a surprise, so planning starts as soon as the last season ends.

“We expect that our customers’ increased freight volumes will be predominantly driven by eCommerce trading.

“While other sectors in the New Zealand economy have been relatively subdued, it is the eCommerce space, especially off-shore purchases, that continue to see material growth.”

One of the biggest sale days of the year, Black Friday, was on November 24, followed by Cyber Monday on November 27.

Buckingham said the company expected to pick-up, process and deliver an additional 20% more parcels per day in the lead up to Christmas.

“To ensure the additional freight is moved in line with our service standards, we have continued to invest in infrastructure across equipment, buildings, air capacity and sortation technology.”

It had added a 25% increase in freight containers for moving items from hub to hub, its fleet of three jets would be backed up by an additional aircraft from late October and would have additional drivers and temporary vehicles on the road to manage the Christmas load.

“Probably the most important tip for ‘senders’ is to ensure as much address and location detail is included on package labelling as possible – this allows for swift and accurate parcel delivery.”

Receivers should also identify a safe place to leave parcels during the day, and have items delivered to their workplace where allowed.

General manager of Post Haste Group, Aaron Stubbing, said it was expecting a steady build up to Christmas.

“Whilst some of the bricks and mortar freight may be a little subdued, the eCommerce space continues to flourish,” he said.

It would look to take on a few extra people in the lead up to the big day and have worked on implementing better processes and invested more in the operational space.

Despite money being tighter for many people this year, he still expected the same volume of packages to be sorted and delivered as last year.

Stubbings advice for Christmas shoppers was “the sooner the better” when it comes to sending deliveries around the holiday season.

“You never know what is going to impact service outside of volume, like weather, ferry sailings cancelled, illness etc. We have a number of new customers getting on board with us now to ensure they get great service through the Christmas peak.”

An NZ Post spokesperson said it would deliver millions of parcels to Kiwis in the lead up to Christmas.

“The next few months will be a busy time for all of our people.”

In the lead up to Christmas last year, NZ Post delivered about 2.2 million parcels a week and 15 million between Labour Day and Christmas Day.

The sending cut off dates for overseas packages and letters to get where they need to be by Christmas Day within New Zealand was December 18 for economy, December 20 for courier and December 23 for express.

For Australia, the dates were November 29, December 11 and December 18, while Asia, Europe, North America, South Pacific and UK dates were November 24, December 8 and December 15.

For the rest of the world, it was November 20 for economy, November 29 for courier and December 13 for express.