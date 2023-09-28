Sanitarium drops weetbix from The Warehouse, blaming supply issues

Weet-Bix will soon no longer be available at The Warehouse.

Sanitarium will no longer supply Weet-Bix to The Warehouse, citing supply issues.

But The Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston says Sanitarium’s claims do not stack up and has questioned why Sanitarium would not ration its supply among all its retailers instead of dropping The Warehouse completely.

Sanitarium will no longer supply Weet-Bix from September 30 but it will continue to supply other products such as Marmite and Ricies cereal.

Sanitarium has been contacted for comment.

The Warehouse sells Sanitarium Weet-Bix for $6 for a family-sized 1.2kg box – the cheapest by far available on the market. Countdown sold the same box for $7, New World $9.29, and it varies between $5.99 and $6.99 at Pak’nSave.

The Warehouse Group has written to the Commerce Commission asking the watchdog to investigate.

Weet-Bix is a pantry staple that brings in customer at The Warehouse.

Selling groceries has become an increasing focus for The Warehouse Group over the past two years.

RYAN ATTWOOD, JASON DORDAY/STUFF Tova O'Brien explains how inflation and the cost of living became one of the biggest issues in the 2023 New Zealand election.

The Warehouse sells groceries in all 88 of its stores and has been trailing the sale of fresh fruit and vegetables at 12 of its stores. In addition to growing its own range of fresh produce such as butter and pantry staples under its The Market Kitchen brand over the past 18 months.

Grayston said despite the group’s size and best efforts to provide more affordable groceries, it had made no progress at accessing groceries at fair, wholesale prices.

“The challenge for us, despite all the efforts of the [new] grocery act and the appointment of a grocery commissioner, is getting access to wholesale supply at fair prices. Candidly, we have made no progress in reaching a voluntary agreement with a very powerful duopoly,” he said.

“Where we can, we work directly with suppliers and factories, like bringing rice out of the biggest factory in the world in India. But for some of the big suppliers and for the duopoly, we think it has ended up strengthening their position rather than hurting it.” To that end, we’ve got a very concerning.”

Grocery sales made up nearly 20% of total The Warehouse sales last year, with sales of groceries up 26% in the year to July 30.

Grayston called communications with Sanitarium over its intention to no longer supplying it with Weet-Bix “very concerning”.

“We’ve had that Weet-Bix 1.2kg family pack available since 2021, and it’s a real key breakfast staple for our customers. We are by far the cheapest and most reliable in the market on this, and we think this is a big loss for our customers.

“Sanitarium have told us that they have got a shortage of Weet-Bix, but rather than rationing it to everyone they’ve cut us off completely. We have asked them to re-consider on several occasions.”

The Warehouse Group sent a letter to the Commerce Commission on Monday aksing it to investigate “the legality of the move to deprive our customers from such a major element of an affordable breakfast”.

“We want to be able to sell Weet-Bix at a fair price and it does illustrate how hard it is for anyone to break into grocery in New Zealand and keep things affordable.” Grayston said.

Supplied The Warehouse has been pushing further into the grocery market in recent years.

It raises the question of if a large retailer like The Warehouse Group is finding it hard to access wholesale supply, how new smaller operators can possibly make ground, and competition can be created in the market.

Grayston said the group came across similar issues when it tried to establish itself as a key player in the grocery market from 2006 and 2009 with The Warehouse Extra stores.

“There is a powerful duopoly that has a vested interest with some of the big suppliers, and not letting people that supply groceries cheaper in because they make some great profits.

“It looks like a bit of history starting to repeat itself.”

Commerce Commission chair John Small said the nature of this situation involving Sanitarium and The Warehouse was “extremely concerning”.

“We have received information in the past few days from The Warehouse Group in regards to Sanitarium and an alleged supply issue, which we understand relates to Weetbix. The nature of what is being brought to our attention is extremely concerning, and we are reaching out to Sanitarium to seek an explanation for what is happening,” Small said in a statement.

“We are also considering the potential ongoing implications for competition in the grocery sector - particularly given The Warehouse Group's stated strategy of expanding in the sector.”

The Warehouse Group’s annual profit fell 66% to $29.8 m in the year to July 30, down from $87m the previous year.

But sales rose 3.2% to $3.4 billion, of which $1.9m was from The Warehouse.