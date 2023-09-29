Hallenstein Glasson lifts profit 25%, warns of softer sales amid cost-of-living pressures

Clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson reported a 25% lift in profit last year but warned sales had softened this year as cost-of-living pressures impacted spending.

The retailer, which owns the Hallenstein Brothers and Glassons clothing chains, said profit in the year to August 1 increased to $32 million from $25.6m the previous year which was impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns. The result is in line with its forecast for profit of $31.8m to $32.3m.

Sales increased 17% to $409.7m, with Glassons New Zealand sales up 7.7% to $112m, Glassons Australia sales up 22% to $191m, and Hallenstein Brothers sales across both countries up 18% to $106m.

Conditions are getting tougher for retailers as shoppers tighten their purse strings in response to higher interest rates and cost pressures from inflation, and Hallenstein Glasson said the first eight weeks of the new financial year saw group sales decline by 5.86% compared with the same period last year.

“The current economic conditions and cost-of-living pressures are impacting on the consumers spending habits across both countries and brands,” said chief executive Stuart Duncan.

“This was coupled with an unseasonably warm winter which made clearing winter products more challenging.”

Still, Duncan said the retailer’s gross profit margin was tracking ahead of the prior year, despite the continued strengthening of the US currency, which makes it more expensive for importers to pay for their goods.

“This reflects the strong relationships we have with our suppliers and the lower freight costs compared to the prior year,” he said.

The company’s profit margin remained steady at 57.3% last year, from 57.6% the previous year.

“We continue to look for operational and cost efficiencies, while remaining agile with our product offerings to ensure we are well positioned for the upcoming peak trade period,” Duncan said.

Hallenstein Glasson will pay a final dividend of 24 cents, the same level as the previous year. That takes its total dividends for the year to 48c, up from 42c the previous year.

The company’s shares edged up 0.9% to $5.79 in mid-morning trading on the NZX on Friday.