Why The Warehouse and Sanitarium Weet-Bix showdown is significant

The Warehouse has cried foul at Sanitarium’s decision to no longer supply it with Weet-Bix.

Sanitarium made $212 million in sales last year, yet the charity group that was founded to spread the word about Christianity appears to be “throwing its weight around” and in the process depriving some of a staple breakfast, says an academic.

On Thursday, The Warehouse Group revealed that Sanitarium would no longer supply it with Weet-Bix , which it sells through its 88 red shed stores.

The decision was said to be made due to “supply issues”, but The Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston said Sanitarium’s claims did not stack up and questioned why it would not ration supply among all retailers instead of dropping The Warehouse completely.

The Commerce Commission has since issued Sanitarium with a please explain order, after The Warehouse Group wrote a letter to the consumer watchdog asking it to investigate.

Sanitarium has declined to comment on why the decision was made, saying its commercial relationships and production capacities are confidential.

The Warehouse sold Weet-Bix for $6 – cheaper than any other retailer and the group said it believed its pricing could be behind the move by Sanitarium.

It is understood The Warehouse holds just 2% share of the Weet-Bix market.

University of Canterbury researcher and fellow Dr Michael Gousmett said Sanitarium's decision to no longer supply The Warehouse “appalling” at a time when consumers were struggling to access affordable groceries.

“This is Sanitarium throwing their weight around, there’s no doubt about that. Whether the other big players in the market are involved is a moot point, and that’s where the Commerce Commission needs to step in to see if there is collusion.

“There is so much talk about the cost of living, and here you have a Christian charity that is exploiting its power and authority to remove supply of a basic food product to people at a price they can afford.”

Gousmett said if this case was found to have elements of deceit it could set a precedent and ripple effect of change in the way the industry operated.

According to the charities register, Sanitarium,owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in New Zealand made $212m in sales revenue in the year to June 30, 2022, most of that was from domestic sales.

The church has a net worth of about $300m and made charitable donations worth $47m last year.

After its charitable donations, it made a surplus of $746,866.

Grayston said The Warehouse sold Weet-Bix at cost.

The situation raises other questions such as if a large retailer like The Warehouse Group is finding it hard to access wholesale supply, how new smaller operators can possibly make ground, and competition can be created in the market.

Grayston said The Warehouse came across similar issues when it tried to establish itself in the grocery market from 2006 and 2009 with The Warehouse Extra stores.

The Warehouse has been ramping up its efforts to break into the grocery trade again through its existing stores in recent years, but Grayston has been open about the challenges it has faced in accessing fair, wholesale prices.

“There is a powerful duopoly that has a vested interest with some of the big suppliers, and not letting people that supply groceries cheaper in because they make some great profits,” he said.

“It looks like a bit of history starting to repeat itself.”

supplied Katherine Rich says suppliers need to move with the times and not cut smaller players off.

Business adviser and former New Zealand Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich said the steps taken by Sanitarium were not unusual when suppliers found themselves in severe supply shortages.

However, cutting the smaller stockists out was no longer acceptable because the environment had “changed dramatically”, with more scrutiny of the duopoly and suppliers, following the Government’s grocery market study, and the appointment of a new grocery commissioner.

“In this new environment it is paramount that suppliers can demonstrate that they are behaving fairly with non-duopoly participants, because these new companies coming in are putting a lot on the line to try to produce competition in the New Zealand market,” Rich said.