Labour proposes stepping in financially to help a new supermarket open in New Zealand

The Government has announced its next step to help bring down the price of groceries.

If Labour is returned to government, it says it could look to finance new grocery retailers setting up business in New Zealand in a bid to cut the price of groceries and increase competition.

Consumer Affairs spokesperson Duncan Webb said in Auckland on Monday that Labour would back credible companies wanting to get into or expand in the New Zealand grocery business.

“This could include finance, making sure land is available, regulatory changes, incubating innovation and accelerating competition,” he said.

“We need to go further than we have to date to force the type of competition shoppers overseas experience.”

This process would be open to any business that would look to compete at scale in the New Zealand market.

The Commerce Commission last year said the two big supermarket companies, Foodstuffs and Woolworths, were making excess profits of around $1 million a day, a figure the duopoly rejected.

Food prices are yet to let up, 8.9% higher in August 2023 than in August 2022, according to Stats NZ.

Since then, the Government has introduced a Grocery Code of Conduct, fines for supermarkets if they don’t treat suppliers fairly, appointed a Grocery Commissioner, banned restrictive land agreements that locked new entrants out of locations for new supermarkets, made unit pricing mandatory and required major grocery retailers to open wholesale offerings to other grocery retailers.

The announcement came less than a week after The Warehouse announced Sanitarium would no longer supply it with Weet-Bix, claiming supply issues.

The Warehouse had become well-known for selling a 1.2kg family pack for $6. Meanwhile, at supermarkets, the price ranges from $7 on special to more than $9.

“The behaviour by Sanitarium last week shows why the existing players cannot be trusted to sort the market out. It refused to supply Weet-Bix to the retailer selling it cheapest – grocery challenger The Warehouse – citing supply shortages. Those claimed shortages don’t appear to be affecting supplies to the big supermarkets,” Webb said.

The Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston welcomed the news.

"Our current situation with Sanitarium cutting off our supply Weet-Bix is a very real reminder of how hard it is for anyone to break into grocery in New Zealand and keep things affordable for Kiwi families.

“The big grocery players are very comfortable with the status quo and in no hurry to change unless forced to, meanwhile Kiwi families are having to pay more for even the most basic items like Weet-Bix.

“We welcome the recognition that we need to go further to improve competition in New Zealand and we're up for playing our part.”

A Woolworths spokesperson said it had worked with the Commerce Commission and Government to ensure it complied with any requirements and would continue to do so.

So far, the supermarket had taken steps to remove land covenants, created a new wholesale business and was working constructively with the Grocery Commissioner.

In a report from July, consultants Coriolis, Sense Partners and Cognitus advised Webb that reforms on their own were “unlikely to see a material change in workable competition”.

“Based on the last 20 years, and barring any significant change in regulatory settings or policy direction, we suggest the next 20 years in the New Zealand supermarket industry will look fairly similar to the last 20,” they said.