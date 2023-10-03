Tourism company RealNZ pays $100k, given diversion for Milford Sound consent breaches

RealNZ has been given diversion after it replaced two moorings in Piopiotahi Marine Reserve (Milford Sound) without consent.

A tourism company which drilled into the seabed in Milford Sound to replace two boat moorings without authorisation has been given diversion after appearing in court.

Environment Southland bought two charges against RealNZ after it received complaints about two moorings in Harrison Cove, Fiordland, that were owned by the company.

An investigation determined the moorings were not consented.

Environment Southland resource management manager Donna Ferguson said following confirmation that RealNZ had successfully participated in a diversion process in the Queenstown District Court, two charges before the court were dismissed on Monday.

As part of the conditions of diversion, RealNZ has paid a contribution of $100,000 to Environment Southland to go towards an environmental project within the Fiordland area, as well as contributing to costs incurred by Environment Southland and the Department of Conservation.

The charges related to the modification of moorings at Harrison Cove, which contravened an existing resource consent issued under the Resource Management Act.

Environment Southland has a diversion policy in place which was established as part of its compliance policies.

In a statement, RealNZacting chief executive Paul Norris acknowledged the upgrades were completed without the correct authorisations and said the company took full responsibility.

“Conservation is part of our history, part of our culture and a big part of our future, so we have learnt from this breach and the company will ensure it follows correct processes when dealing with resource consent changes, and Department of Conservation marine structure variations,” Norris said.

A formal apology was made to Environment Southland, Ngāi Tahu ki Murihiku, Fiordland Marine Guardians and the Department of Conservation at a facilitated meeting in August.

In April 2022, then-RealNZ chief executive officer Stephen England-Hall said the company upgraded its existing moorings in Harrison Cove in Milford Sound to multi-anchor leg mooring systems.

The anchors used for the new moorings were screwed into the seabed using a helical screw pile, he said.