Sanitarium's decision to back down on removing Weet-Bix from The Warehouse a 'real win' for consumers

Duncan Webb said his party would back "credible companies" wanting to enter the market.

Just three days after it stopped supplying The Warehouse with Weet-Bix, Sanitarium has backtracked on its decision, with the Grocery Commissioner calling it a “real win” for consumers.

“Sanitarium has heard the calls from consumers and announced today their continued supply of Weet-Bix to The Warehouse reinstating supply agreements for the much loved, nutritious and affordable breakfast cereal,” a press release from Sanitarium said.

The company had told The Warehouse chief executive Nick Grayston that supply issues meant it would not longer stock its Weet-Bix products at the retailer.

The Warehouse sold Sanitarium Weet-Bix for $6 for a family-sized 1.2kg box, while at supermarkets it ranged between $6.99 and $9.29.

Sanitarium said to continue to supply the retailer it had decided to reduce allocation into export markets.

The decision came after a reassessment of its already constrained supply of Weet-Bix to Sanitarium’s core and long-standing Pacific and Asian markets, it said.

Michael Barton, general manager for Sanitarium New Zealand, apologised for any concern created for shoppers.

Supplied Weet-Bix is returning to The Warehouse shelves.

“The demand from all our markets, including the Pacific and Asian markets, has risen in the last couple of years, exceeding supply capabilities and resulting in supply constraints,” he said.

“We have tried in that time to prioritise allocation of Weet-Bix to service all our customers, including New Zealand’s grocery, non-grocery, hospitality and export markets”.

On Friday, Sanitarium received a letter of inquiry about the situation from the Commerce Commission.

The company said it would continue discussions and respond to the Commerce Commission before the deadline.

“Our view is clear that no breach of the Commerce Act has occurred,” Barton said.

“The industry process of stock allocation when supply is constrained is complex. Our view is that adopting a simple ‘fair’ pro rata allocation across all our customers, including export customers, could in this situation result in a reduction of supply to Aotearoa.”

Barton said several weeks ago The Warehouse accepted Sanitarium’s offer of a range of other value-price breakfast cereals to ensure that customers had access to cereals.

Manufacturers, like Sanitarium, did not set retail prices. Retailers competed aggressively and Sanitarium had observed very competitive prices from all retailers across the market, he said.

Sanitarium was working through its revised approach to allocation of supply.

“We welcome the next order from The Warehouse.”

The Warehouse chief executive Nick Grayston said the retailer was “relieved and delighted” Sanitarium changed its mind.

“We've been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement we’ve received over the last week from all over New Zealand. Kiwis have made it loud and clear just how much fairness and choice matter to them and we're 100% committed to making groceries more affordable.”

Weet-Bix has been available at the retailer since 2021.

Previously, Grayston told Stuff The Warehouse sold it the cheapest, and it was a big loss for customers. The Warehouse had asked Sanitarium to reconsider its decision on a number of occasions, he said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Weet-Bix was a popular pantry staple at The Warehouse.

When the retailer announced it would no longer sell Weet-Bix last week, stock flew out the doors.

Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden said the announcement was “a real win for Kiwi consumers”.

“It’s encouraging to see suppliers and retailers work through these sorts of issues, and that is what should happen in a well-functioning market.

“As we said last week, we were extremely concerned about what we were seeing in terms of supply shortages impacting on one retailer. We sent a letter to Sanitarium on Friday seeking further information about the issues raised. We’re still looking forward to seeing the information from Sanitarium, to understand what has happened here.”

The decision comes just a day after Commerce and Consumer Affairs minister Duncan Webb announced Labour would financially back credible companies wanting to get into or expand in the New Zealand grocery business, if it was re-elected, in a bid to cut the price of groceries and increase competition.

Webb said the behaviour by Sanitarium last week showed why “existing players cannot be trusted to sort the market out”.

“It refused to supply Weet-Bix to the retailer selling it cheapest – grocery challenger The Warehouse – citing supply shortages. Those claimed shortages don’t appear to be affecting supplies to the big supermarkets,” Webb said.