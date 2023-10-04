Buying KiwiBuild no guarantee of delivery, couple find after three years

Richard and Meg Maher have waited three years for their home, and now their developer has gone silent on them.

A first home buyer couple have been waiting three years for their new build, but now that it has finally been finished the developer has suddenly gone silent on them.

Richard and Meg Maher’s home in Ormiston, Auckland, has received its Code Compliance Certificate (CCC), but not its “practical completion”, meaning the purchase hasn’t been settled.

Meanwhile, the sunset clause date in the sale and purchase agreement has passed, leaving the couple wondering if the developer is about to pull out and leave them in the lurch.

“The alarm bells have been ringing for me since the updates stopped in June,” Richard Maher said. “Last time we stopped getting updates, the developers went into receivership.”

The couple bought into the troubled Ormiston Rise development via KiwiBuild in 2020, and had to weather the storm of the receivership and substantial delays during the pandemic.

Maher said he was now nervous because when they bought the price was $650,000, but KiwiBuild caps for three bedroom homes had since increased to $860,000. The developer, therefore, might stand to gain by using the sunset clause to exit the agreement, he said.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Three bedroom terraced houses are currently advertised on The Neighbourhood’s website for $829,000 with claims buyers could “move in by Christmas”.

The couple’s house is one of 56 outstanding KiwiBuild homes that were supposed to be delivered as part of “The Neighbourhood Ormiston’s” first stage.

Maher contacted Kāinga Ora’s KiwiBuild team to ask if it might intervene on buyers’ behalf, but found that the housing agency had no legal power.

“Our role is limited as we are not a party to the sale and purchase agreement. The agreement is a legally binding contract between the individual buyers and the developer,” a spokesperson said to Stuff.

“The KiwiBuild programme is designed to help facilitate more affordable homes,... however, it does not guarantee construction of those homes, influence the speed of delivery or protect developers against external market challenges.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The Mahers’ journey began when they saw an advertisement on social media for KiwiBuild on Labour Day weekend in 2020 and decided to look at the showroom.

Despite this, the Kāinga Ora spokesperson said it had been “working with the developer on a pathway forward”.

“We are discussing options with the developer, and hope to have an update for affected buyers soon.”

Maher said he and his wife have been left feeling “emotionally drained and depleted” by the ordeal, and just want answers from the developers about why their house had been finished, but not settled.

In the last update the couple had received, the developer said it was awaiting an engineer to sign off on “practical completion”.

Maher said he had since called director Tony Osborne so many times, it appeared his number was now blocked.

He even tried visiting the site and asking construction workers if they knew what was going on, but “they say they have no idea”.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff “They told us to hurry up and get approval, so we applied that weekend, and we were back by Tuesday. Three years later, we are still waiting,” Richard Maher says of his experience with Ormiston Rise.

Stuff tried several times to get a hold of The Neighbourhood Ormiston as well as its directors and construction arm, leaving multiple messages. None were answered prior to the publishing of this article.

“They first promised it would be finished by April 2021, and with each update it was pushed further out until it was July 2023. Now we just don’t know,” Maher said.

The Mahers got married in March 2021. They were going to wait until they were in the house to have their first child, but went ahead, imagining they would be in by at least January 2022.

“We have pinned our whole lives around this bloody house.”