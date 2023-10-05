Disappearing tenant 'forged landlord's signature' to get bond back

After ‘disappearing’ from his rental property, Brendon Bright allegedly forged his landlord’s signature to get his bond back.

A tenant who allegedly forged a signature to get his bond back has been ordered to pay his former landlord more than $3500 – but they’ll have to find him first.

In a recently released decision from the Tenancy Tribunal, Brendon Bright was ordered to pay $3513 in rent arrears to the landlord, whose name was suppressed.

Adjudicator Scott Young said Bright’s tenancy ended on February 15, when the landlord said he had “simply disappeared” from the property.

“The landlord alleges that the tenant has forged her signature and filed a bond release form with the Bond Centre to obtain the bond,” Young said.

A police complaint had been filed and a copy of the report was provided to the tribunal, along with rent records showing the amount outstanding.

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act, the landlord was required to give Bright written notice of her application to the tribunal before it was filed, but that had not happened, Young said.

Calls to Bright at the time of the tribunal hearing did not connect.

“Given the allegation of fraud, it is not surprising that the tenant has been difficult to trace,” Young said.

“In those circumstances, I order that service be dispensed with, and the matter proceed as if the notice had been served on the tenant.”

Bright was ordered to pay the rent arrears immediately.