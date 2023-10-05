Weet-Bix saga has already damaged Sanitarium's brand, experts say

The Warehouse cried foul at Sanitarium’s decision to no longer supply it with Weet-Bix.

Sanitarium’s U-turn on its decision to resume supplying The Warehouse with Weet-Bix will have done no favours for the charity’s brand reputation and may affect sales, experts say.

A week after the cereal manufacturer told The Warehouse it would no longer supply it with the breakfast staple, Sanitarium has backtracked and reinstated supply.

But Massey University marketing professor Bodo Lang said the brand damage may have already been done and the fiasco would linger in the minds of consumers.

With the cost of living crisis and high price of food top of mind for consumers, and renewed scrutiny on the grocery market with the Commerce Commission’s effort to create more competition and bring down prices, the dispute has caused significant backlash.

Lang believed Sanitarium had reconsidered its decision and instead reduced supply to export markets in Asia and the Pacific in response to the backlash.

"Sanitarium would have seen the risk to its brand and tried to minimise it by reconsidering its supply of Weet-Bix to The Warehouse,” he said.

The fact that The Warehouse missed out while also offering the lowest price intensified the sense of injustice and made it more personal to shoppers, he said.

STUFF Commerce Minister Duncan Webb says supermarket split risky but not off the table (video first published in July).

Lang said the supermarkets would also have faced a hit to their brand equity as an "unintended consequence" of the public showdown.

University of Canterbury marketing professor Ekant Veer was unsure to what extent Sanitarium would have felt the public backlash and whether it would have led to a significant drop in sales.

“Anything that hits the media regarding a product recall or product unavailability can affect brand equity and perceptions. However, when it appears that the narrative around this has not been just a production failure and supply issue but a purposeful move away from The Warehouse in preference of the supermarkets then this can have a greater impact on a brand.

”Couple this with the ongoing consumer annoyance at grocery prices and the perception of anti-competitiveness by the New Zealand supermarket duopoly as well as the recent comments by the prime minister about Sanitarium avoiding taxes and him wanting to explore this further, the culmination is that a lot of attention is focused on a single brand at a single point in time that could absolutely affect people’s positive perception of them,” Veer said.

“What we don’t know is whether this drop in perception would lead to any real drop in sales.”

Supplied Marketing professor Ekant Veer says the Weet-Bix debacle could have caused reputational damage.

Retail commentator Chris Wilkinson said the move by Sanitarium looked bad in the eyes of the public, but that was not enough to stop consumers who love Weet-Bix from continuing to buy.

“This is something people will forget. Weet-Bix is such a well-loved product, it has intergenerational appeal and a brand people have grown up with.”

Sanitarium is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in New Zealand, a registered charity, and pays no income tax in New Zealand.

Sanitarium on Tuesday announced that it would reinstate supply to The Warehouse and would instead reduce supply to its Asian and Pacific export markets.