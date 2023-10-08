Four things Kiwis are giving up as cost of living climbs

Kiwis are cutting back on home renovations, electronics and apparel as the cost of living bites.

Throw pillows and fluffy towels were a post-lockdown priority for many, but data shows consumers are now much less willing to spend on fitting out their whare.

When the borders slammed shut back in 2020, many people chose to invest the money they saved on overseas travel into making their living spaces more luxurious.

But the home do-up bubble has burst, with Kiwis spending significantly less on the necessities for comfortable nesting last month.

Spending on homewares, furniture, DIY, garden and hardware supplies was $466 million in September, down almost 8% compared to the same month last year, data from payment network Worldline shows.

Kiwis were also more reluctant to spend on electrical goods and electronics, shelling out $46.2m last month, down 10.8%.

Upgrading the wardrobe was also less urgent, with spending on clothing and footwear down 5.8% to $203.9m.

Although spending across all three categories had been trending down since early this year, last month was the first time in 2023 that spending at cafes, restaurants, bars and takeaway outlets was also down on the previous year.

The food and beverage spend across the Worldline network was $840.9m in September, down 2%.

Worldline NZ chief sales officer Bruce Proffit said overall annual spending growth was relatively slow at the start of September, most noticeably in Auckland, and weakened across the country by the end of the month.

Spending at core retail merchants – excluding hospitality – reached $2.9 billion last month, up 2.8% on

September 2022, and up 21% on the same month in 2019.

September was a “month of two halves” outside Auckland, Proffit said.

“In New Zealand’s largest region, retail spending growth was meagre all month. In the rest of the country, growth was moderate for the first half of the month, then also slid to a lower rate for the second half.

“It is possible that a combination of continuing bad weather and the timing of school holidays were factors. There is also the possibility of a pre-election lull.”

However, businesses would be more worried that consumer confidence remained low while petrol prices and interest rates continued to rise, Proffit said.

The annual growth rate declined over the course of the month, running at around 6% outside of Auckland/Northland in the first two weeks but slipping to 2% in the last two weeks.

Annual spending growth averaged 1.1% for Auckland/Northland in September, the lowest annual growth rate for the region so far this year and the lowest September growth rate of any region.

The highest annual growth in September was recorded in Whanganui (10.3%).