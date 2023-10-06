Real estate agent faked valuation for property he bought at auction

Nicholas Hoogwerf sent four versions of a valuation to the vendors, but all contained serious errors.

A real estate agent who faked a valuation for a property he bought at auction has been found guilty of disgraceful conduct.

At a hearing of the Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal, Nicholas Hoogwerf was found guilty of the charge relating to his purchase of a Mt Eden property in late 2021.

Hoogwerf was a licensed agent working for Ray White Parnell when he visited the property, which was being marketed by another agency, on October 24.

Because Hoogwerf had a connection to the listing agent, the vendors signed a consent form allowing him to bid on the property, on the condition that he would supply a valuation report from an independent registered valuer within two weeks.

On the same day, Hoogwerf made a successful bid of $1,526,000 for the property.

On November 9, he sent the listing agent a valuation report for the property in the name of the valuation company – which was granted name suppression by the tribunal – and signed by a registered valuer.

The report valued the property at $1.4 million.

However, it contained errors and was sent back to him by the vendors.

Over the course of the day, Hoogwerf sent three more versions of the report to the agent, all of which contained errors, including the wrong company and vendors, an incorrect legal description and record of title, and photographs of a different property.

The listing agent referred the reports to the agency’s managers, who queried their authenticity with the valuation company.

In a text to the listing agent on November 12, Hoogwerf said, “I know I’ve done something wrong, but not sure what is happening now.”

After learning the valuation report was illegitimate, the vendors cancelled the sale and purchase agreement with Hoogwerf and the property was re-sold to another bidder for $1.5m.

In a complaint to the Real Estate Agents Authority, the valuation company alleged Hoogwerf prepared the valuation document himself, using its letterhead.

It said Hoogwerf never requested a valuation, and it had not provided one for the Mt Eden property.

Sarah Farnell, the lawyer for the Complaints Assessment Committee prosecuting Hoogwerf, said he had attempted to pass off a report about another property as being for the Mt Eden house.

“He did this four times, as he sought ineffectively to remedy serious errors in each version of the report,” she said.

When questioned about his actions, Hoogwerf told the authority he “took it upon myself to produce a valuation that may be acceptable” and had “wrongly consulted a report I had paid for previously of a size and value similar to the subject property”.

The tribunal rejected Hoogwerf’s claim that it was impossible for valuations to be done due to Covid-19 restrictions at the time, and said his forgery of the report was dishonest.

“Honesty is essential to achieving the purpose of the Real Estate Agents Act and maintaining public confidence in the profession,” its decision said.

“Mr Hoogwerf’s conduct, in falsely producing a report four times in regard to a property in which he was seeking to acquire an interest, is a marked and serious departure from the required standard of conduct.

“He sought to deceive the listing agent and the vendors as to who authored the report and then as to who was responsible for the errors, wrongly blaming the valuation company. Such conduct would be regarded by agents of good standing and reasonable members of the public, as disgraceful.”

The charge of misconduct (disgraceful conduct) was upheld with penalties to be decided by the tribunal after a submission period.