Finalised government accounts for the year a reminder of rising debt

The Treasury has published the Crown’s accounts for the year to the end of June.

The Government’s operating deficit sneaked in it at just under $10 billion in the year to the end of June, a little lower than had been forecast, thanks to some technical accounting changes.

The Treasury reported the Obegal deficit totalled just over $9.4b, which was $588 million lower than the deficit of just over $10b predicted in its Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update (Prefu) last month.

The changes meant the deficit was also down marginally on the deficit of just under $9.7b reported for the prior year.

But the Government’s net debt as of June 30 was confirmed at just under $71.4b, essentially unchanged from the Prefu forecast last month and up from $61.9b at the end of the prior financial year.

The Treasury has prevously forecast the annual deficit will peak above $11b during the current financial year and that the Government’s net debt will peak at just under $104b in the year to June 2026.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson continued to put a brave face on rising govenrment debt, stating in a forward to the accounts that the economy was turning a corner “and we have every reason to be optimistic about the country’s future”.

Infometrics chief economist Brad Olsen said that while there were no surprises in the final accounts, they showed the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle on the Government’s balance sheet and just how much its borrowing costs had risen.

“We are now spending more on borrowing costs than we are on some core government services such as law and order or defence.”

Chief government accountant Jayne Winfield said the tweaks to the Treasury’s previously-published unaudited accounts were due to “reclassifications and re-valuations” that related to the Reserve Bank’s Funding for Lending programme and that also included the valuation of Kiwirail’s assets.