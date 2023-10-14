New Zealand pregnancy skincare brand adverts pulled in Melbourne following complaint

A New Zealand pregnancy skincare brand is disappointed its advertising was pulled from Melbourne trams following a complaint.

Pure Mama, which is based in Tauranga, has been attempting to normalise both the good and challenging aspects of pregnancy through its campaign, the Pregnancy Paradox. As part of the campaign, it ran two ads on Yarra Trams, owned by the Australian Government, as well as on billboards across Melbourne.

The ads show a pregnant woman with the words ‘I feel centre stage. And invisible’ or ‘I feel strong. And ready to crumble’.

Pure Mama founder Lara Christie was told by Yarra Trams there had been a complaint. She understood it said that the ad showed a 'defeated' pregnant woman without providing a direct support line.

“Our understanding of it is it's the expression of the woman. I imagine, and this is a hard one to say, but if it had a smiling woman enjoying her pregnancy, I don’t think it would be taken down.”

Supplied The ads showed a pregnant women struggling with pregnancy.

The brand said the ads were pulled without warning after two weeks by Yarra Trams, while the billboards were not an issue. Yarra Trams did not communicate with Pure Mama over the pulling of the ads, and did not provide an option to amend it or add support information.

“It’s almost saying to woman in society that not talking about it is better than talking about it.”

Christie said she would never ever want a woman not to feel supported.

”The fact they never contacted us about the complaint, but also the fact that the campaign is trying to do good. We have no ill intention with it.

”Taking it down because we didn’t have a direct line of support to call feels like they’ve taken it to another level.”

She said the ads and the campaign were designed to help pregnant women normalise what is normal, which was the ups and downs of pregnancy.

“It’s not necessarily that you are at clinical depression point, it’s just that you’re having a rough day or rough week.”

Supplied Pure Mama founder Lara Christie.

She said hundreds of women had come forward to support the campaign.

“It’s been a really powerful campaign for us and something we’re really passionate about. We will be continuing it.”

Yarra Trams has been approached for comment.

According to the Australian Ad Standards, advertising should not portray people or depict material in a way which discriminates against or vilifies a person or section of the community on account of race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, age, sexual orientation, religion, disability, mental illness or political belief.

An Ad Standards spokesperson said it had not received any complaints about Pure Mama ads.

“We will only investigate possible breaches of the advertising rules following a formal complaint.”

Where to get help