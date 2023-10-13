Sky TV's value jumps $50m after company announces possible takeover offer

Sky TV has received an expression of interest from a potential buyer for all its shares.

Sky Television shares have leapt 14% after the NZX lifted a trading halt on the firm that it imposed because of takeover talks.

Sky TV announced on Friday morning that it had received an expression of interest from a possible buyer interested in taking over the company.

Speculation is growing that the suitor is most likely to come from overseas.

Sky TV put a share buy-back on hold as a result of the approach, but said discussions with the potential buyer were at a very early stage.

In apparent evidence of that, Sky did not request a halt to trading in its shares this morning.

However, the NZX stepped in and placed a trading halt on Sky to “further engage” with the company over the takeover discussions before allowing trading to resume shortly before noon.

Sky shares were trading up 34 cents at $2.81 shortly after that, adding about $50 million to the company’s market value.

Tom Pullar-Strecker / STUFF Hands-on with the new Sky Box.

There has been no indication from Sky whether the suitor might be a trade buyer, such as a foreign pay-TV firm seeking to expand into the New Zealand market, or a professional investor, such as a private equity firm.

Spokesperson Chris Major confirmed an Australian Financial Review (AFR) report that Sky had re-engaged investment bank Jarden to advise it on talks.

Sky TV chairman Philip Bowman said in 2021 that the company had appointed Jarden to advise it on future talks after receiving “unsolicited approaches” for the business then.

The AFR also reported that Sky’s suitor had engaged investment bank Rothschild to advise it on its possible offer, citing unnamed sources.

Major would not say whether the would-be buyer had disclosed a firm price for its bid for the company.

Sky described the offer as a “highly conditional, non-binding preliminary expression of interest from a third party to acquire all of the shares in Sky”.

“Sky has commenced engagement with the potential acquirer, although discussions are at a very early stage. As such, there can be no certainty that any transaction will eventuate,” it said.

Major said Sky had gone public about the takeover interest because questions were being asked about its decision – prompted by the talks – to put on hold its share buy-back, which had been underway earlier in the year.

Forsyth Barr analyst Aaron Ibbotson said the fact Sky TV itself had not requested a trading halt suggested it had not received a clear price or time-frame for the transaction, but was also “admirable”.

“It is admirable to let the shareholders decide the price, rather than like some companies, have a long trading halt and basically patronise their shareholders,” he said.