Inflation cools: annual rate drops to 5.6%

The consumer price index (CPI) records changes in the price of hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022)

Annual inflation has fallen to 5.6% in a surprise that appears to make any further rise in interest rates more unlikely.

Economists had been roughly evenly divided on whether annual inflation would rise or fall in the three months to the end of September.

But the drop from the 6% annual inflation rate in the previous quarter was larger than any well-known economists had been expecting.

Capital Economics economist Abhijit Surya said the result reinforced its view that interest rates had peaked.

Westpac had been closer than most banks in forecasting inflation would come in at 5.8%.

Senior economist Satish Ranchhod agreed the actual figure made a rate rise in November less likely, but cautioned that much of the drop in inflation was due to falling prices for imports.

“Under the surface we see that core inflation pressures remain strong,” he said.

Stuff Banks, individually, had expected annual inflation to come in at between 5.8% and 6.1%.

The pace at which inflation is declining has decreased slightly from earlier in the year, in part due to a huge 16.5% increase in petrol prices during the three months to the end of September.

Annual inflation previously fell from 7.2% to 6.7% in the three months to the end of March, before dropping more sharply to 6% in the June quarter.

But the Reserve Bank is forecasting the pace of the decline to pick up again.

Before Stats NZ’s latest release, it had been predicting annual inflation would sink to 5.2% in the December quarter, 4.5% in the three months to the end of March and 3.9% in the quarter after that, before then dropping back within the Reserve Bank’s target band in the September quarter next year.

Stats NZ prices manager Nicola Growden said prices were still increasing, but at lower rates than seen in the previous few quarters.

The consumer price index rose 1.8% in the September quarter itself, with rises in the price of petrol and of new cars the two single largest drivers.

The removal of fuel tax breaks during the quarter had an impact on petrol prices.

Rents were up 1.2% and food prices were up 0.9% during the quarter itself, below the overall level of inflation in the three-month period.

So-called “non-tradeable” inflation, which measures the changes in the prices of goods and services whose prices are largely determined within New Zealand, rather than overseas, was 1.7% during the quarter, fractionally shy of overall inflation.

That left the annual rate of non-tradeable inflation, which is most closely watched by the Reserve Bank, sitting at 6.3%.

ANZ, the country’s largest bank, had been expecting annual inflation to come in at 6.1% and reinforce questions around whether an official cash rate of 5.5% was going to prove sufficient to get “sticky domestic inflation” down within an appropriate time-frame.

But the lower-than-expected annual inflation rate of 5.6% has sucked more oxygen from talk of further rate rises, according to initial reactions from economists on Tuesday.