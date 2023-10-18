How grocery prices compare to almost two decades ago

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he spends $60 a week on groceries – and one Reddit user said they did too, but in 2004.

A Pak’nSave Riccarton receipt they found in storage from January 25, 2004, showed 24 products came to $52.73.

The list included fresh produce, milk, frozen vegetables, two-minute noodles, bread, nuts, fish and cat litter.

Stuff compiled the same list – but left some products off, such as Uncle Toby Roll Ups, which have since been discontinued, plums, which were unavailable, and a produce item labelled “reduced to clear”, which brought the 2004 price to $45.77.

Some items were no longer available in the same sizes, including an Eta multipack of chips, which we substituted with a Bluebird mix. We also had to opt for a five-pack of chicken noodles because they can no longer be bought separately.

The pack of nuts and raisins had also doubled in size since 2004.

With those changes, the price of the basket came to $72.43 all up – an increase of 58.24%.

The items with the biggest percentage increase included cauliflower, up 143.81%, milk, up 104.61%, tomatoes, up 102.5%, and cat litter, up 90.18%.

Infometrics chief economist Gareth Kiernan said the Stats NZ’s Food Price Index showed that average food prices had risen 79% since January 2004.

Fruit and vegetables had risen 108%, meat, poultry, and fish 74%, grocery foods 65%, non-alcoholic beverages 69%, restaurant and ready-to-eat food 92%.

“There’s quite a wide variation in how much things have increased in price, depending on a range of factors, including produce costs, international commodity prices, the availability of imported substitutes, [and[ transport costs,” Kiernan said.

“Perhaps the overall key is that although food has got more expensive, prices have still risen more slowly than average wages.”

Infometrics/Supplied Food price inflation compared to average wage growth. Food price inflation is the blue line.

For comparative purposes, the overall CPI has risen about 63% since 2004, while average wages had risen 100%, or doubled.

“There are occasional bouts where food prices run ahead of wages, making people more sensitive to the rising prices – around the time of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, and again over the last 18 months.

“Because wages tend to rise faster than food prices most of the time, it feels that much more difficult for people when wages aren’t keeping up.”