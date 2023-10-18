Buyers lose bid for $40k compensation from agent who didn't disclose burglaries

Julie Anne Brake’s home had been burgled twice in the months before it was listed for sale. (File photo)

A couple who sought $40,000 compensation from a real estate agent who didn’t tell them her home had been burgled twice in the months before it went to market have had their appeal rejected.

Vishal and Monisha Sharma made a complaint to the Real Estate Agents Authority after an attempted break-in at the home they bought from Julie Anne Brake and her husband in 2019.

The Brakes’ property was burgled twice in August 2018 and was listed for sale by Success Realty Ltd, trading as Bayleys Rotorua, a few months later.

Brake was an agent with Bayleys Rotorua at the time, but was not a listing agent for her property.

The Sharmas viewed the property on January 19, 2019. They signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement on January 25 for $540,000 and settlement occurred on March 29.

A code of conduct covers how salespeople behave.

Six weeks after settlement, on May 12, there was an attempted break-in at the house, while one of the Sharmas and their son were home.

The intruder fled when he saw the pair, but there was some damage to the house.

Two days after the incident, the Sharmas made a complaint against Brake to the authority, saying they had asked her whether the house was safe during a viewing.

They were concerned about safety as their son had special needs and would be left alone at times. Brake replied that it was safe and she and her husband had never had any issues.

Brake denied saying the property was safe. She said the Sharmas asked her whether the area was good, and she replied that her family loved it because of the local amenities. There was no question about safety.

On 2 December 2019, the authority’s complaints assessment committee issued its decision partially upholding the complaint.

It found Brake’s conduct was unsatisfactory in relation to not disclosing the burglaries or putting in writing that she was the owner of the property.

When penalties were decided in March 2020, the committee said both breaches were at the lower end of unsatisfactory conduct, and that Brake had apologised through her lawyer.

Brake was censured, fined $1000 for each of the two breaches, and ordered to pay the Sharma’s legal costs of $1395.

The Sharmas had applied for $40,000 to cover the costs of securing the property, which they said had included installing cameras and fences and getting a dog.

However, the committee said those costs did not flow directly from Brake’s misconduct and dismissed the application.

An initial appeal by the Sharmas against that decision was rejected by the Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal, but the couple refused to give up the fight.

In a recently released decision, the tribunal said there was a “protracted procedural history” to the matter.

In their latest submissions, the Sharmas said they had been “tirelessly seeking justice for four years, without the financial means to afford legal representation.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Sharmas said they asked Brake whether the house was safe during a viewing, but the real estate agent said that wasn’t true. (File photo)

They said the true toll of their safety concerns lay in the emotional trauma the family had experienced, and the tribunal had not recognised the depth of their commitment to securing their home.

Laywers for Brake argued the committee’s penalties of censure and a $2000 fine were a proportionate response to the low-level breaches.

“It is, however, unfair, unjust, inequitable and inappropriate that Ms Brake pay $1395, given the unsuccessful and hopeless appeal,” they said.

“The purchasers should not benefit from the costs awarded to them by the committee, having subjected Ms Brake to far more substantial costs.”

The tribunal panel agreed with the committee’s initial finding that the Sharmas may have suffered a claimable loss, but they had not provided any evidence of it.

“They had put forward no evidence that the price paid for the property took account of it being in a location with an increased risk of burglary. There was no valuation evidence,” it said.

“The purchasers’ claim for compensation failed because of a lack of valuation evidence. That remains the position.”

The tribunal said the expenses incurred by the Sharmas did not result directly from Brake’s unsatisfactory conduct.

“They flow from the attempted burglary after the purchasers took possession, not from the omission to inform them of two burglaries six months prior to purchase.”

The Sharmas’ appeal was dismissed, along with Brake’s challenge against paying costs of $1395.