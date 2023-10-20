Genesis considering cutting 200 of its 1300 jobs

A drive to automate some of Genesis’ customer-service functions may be behind the job-cutting plan.

Genesis Energy has told its staff that it is considering cutting 200 jobs from the retail arm of its business.

The company employed 1291 staff as of June 30, most of whom worked in its retail division selling electricity and gas to consumers and businesses from the company’s offices in Auckland and Hamilton.

The company’s retail business has been steadily growing. Genesis simultaneously announced to the NZX on Friday that it had taken on a net 4934 customers in the three months to the end of September.

That suggests it is either considering automating or outsourcing some of its customer-service functions.

Genesis declined to comment further while it consults with staff.

But its statement to the NZX said the review of its retail operations could see the job losses spread between both the year ending June 30 and the following year, which suggests automation rather than outsourcing is behind the review.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Still burning coal, Genesis Energy are thinking hard about how their electric edifice on the Waikato River can be made fit for the future.

Chief retail officer Stephen England-Hall said part of the strategy review was looking at how to “simplify the retail business” and ensure resources were focused in the right areas to support customers.

Chief executive Malcolm Johns said in August that Genesis was investing in “technology-driven productivity growth” to control its operating costs.

England-Hall is one of three recent additions to Genesis’ executive team.

Johns said England-Hall understood “high-value, low-cost customer service models” while fellow new hire, chief transformation and technology officer Edward Hyde, brought “deep experience in introducing technology platforms, data and artifical intelligence into businesses to drive deep productivity growth”.

Genesis said its focus would be on “supporting staff through the process” and it expected to provide further details on its strategy at an “investor day” briefing next month.

The company, which is 51% state-owned, posted in August what it described as a “very strong" financial result.

Its net profit for the year to the end of June slipped 12% to $195 million, but its operating profit, which it views as a better guide to changes in its underlying performance, rose 19% to $523m.

The generation arm of its business has faced its challenges over the past few months after the largest of its gas turbines at its Huntly Power Station had to be taken offline for lengthy repairs.