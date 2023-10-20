Crown appeals two not guilty verdicts in $750 million CBL criminal case

Former CBL chief executive Peter Harris was in September cleared of eight charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

The Serious Fraud Office is appealing two of the not guilty verdicts in the criminal trial related to CBL Insurance, which became one of the country’s worst financial failures when it was put into liquidation five years ago.

In September, CBL chief executive Peter Harris was found not guilty at the High Court in Auckland of charges brought by the Seriousl Fraud Office (SFO) following the failure of CBL Corporation, which was once valued at $750 million, and which counted many KiwiSaver funds among its investors.

Harris faced a possible jail sentence, had he been found guilty, but walked free after Justice Michael Robinson found him not guilty on all eight charges brought against him.

Carden James Mulholland, CBL’s chief financial officer, was found not guilty of three charges of theft by a person in a special relationship, obtaining by deception and false accounting.

Harris said on Friday Crown Law had notified his lawyers that it was appealing two of the eight not guilty verdicts in the charges brought against him.

Harris said Crown Law had decided to appeal the CBL judgment by alleging the judgment was wrong in respect of just two of the eight charges he had been acquitted of.

The SFO confirmed the deputy solicitor-general yesterday filed a Notice of Application for Leave to Appeal with the Court of Appeal.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF The Independent Review by John Trowbridge and Mary Scholtens QC of the Reserve Bank’s Supervision of CBL Insurance Ltd was released in July 2019.

“The appeal is disappointing but not entirely surprising. This entire CBL saga has been a case of dealing with parties like the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua, and Serious Fraud Office, who simply have never accepted that they could ever be wrong,” he said.

Harris had walked from the High Court with the aid of a stick, after having suffered a stroke he blamed on the stress caused by the SFO prosecution.

“I am really sorry that my family and other supporters have to suffer through this process yet again, but I have full confidence in my legal team and the court, and we will fight it just as hard,” he said.

CBL had been listed on the New Zealand NZX stock exchange, but was not a household name, though did do some local insurance business, providing guarantees to buyers of new homes that they had been built without any defects.

Most of its business was overseas, including insuring French home-builders against the risk there were defects in their homes.

After the failure of CBL in 2018, the Reserve Bank ordered a review of whether it had done a good job regulating the company.

That review found the Reserve Bank could have done more to protect investors, and should have prevented CBL from listing on the NZX in 2015.

The charges against Harris related to a series of transactions taken by Harris and Mulholland in the run-up to the failure of CBL during a period in which the Reserve Bank had directed that before entering any transaction or series of related transactions involving payment or transfer of assets in excess of $5m, CBL and its parent company CBL Corporation must consult with it.

However, legal mistakes made by the Reserve Bank proved fatal for the charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office against the former chief executive of CBL.

The charges related to alleged breaches by Harris of four “directions” issued by the Reserve Bank to CBL. However, Robinson found those directions were not issued legally.