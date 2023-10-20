Alliance makes 24 redundant after reviewing its operating model

Meat processor Alliance Group has made approximately 24 staff redundant after reviewing its operating model.

Meat processor Alliance Group has made approximately 24 staff redundant after reviewing its operating model.

In a statement, Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese said “Alliance has completed consultation processes with our people as part of a review of our operating model to ensure it reflects the needs of our farmers, our customers and conditions in our global markets’’.

He said the majority of the changes involved changes in reporting lines, scope of positions, re-deployment of people to alternative roles that suited their skills and experience, and not filling vacancies.

”For approximately 24 permanent employees, the changes have resulted in their employment with Alliance ending,’’ he said.

The company did not provide detail about where in the company the employees worked, or what positions they held.

Alliance Group operates plants at Dannevirke, Levin, Nelson, Smithfield at Timaru, Pukeuri near Ōamaru, Mataura, and Lorneville, near Invercargill.

NZ Meatworkers Union national secretary Daryl Carran said his understanding was ‘’there had been quite a reduction in numbers in the Christchurch corporate office’’.

”I believe it's not seasonal meat workers, it's the big gurus that sit in an office and command big wages and no-one understands what the f**k they do,’’ he said.

He said the co-operative was ‘’heavily reliant on China’’ and that market had weakened.

In August, Alliance general manager livestock and shareholder services Murray Behrent said the co-operative was facing challenging global market conditions with demand and pricing weaker, which was being driven by persistently high inflation levels reducing consumers’ discretionary spend.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters are sending a great slice of the pie to China every year.

On Friday, Stats NZ released national figures showing the total value of goods exported to China in the year ended September 2023 was $19.3 billion.

Stats NZ international trade manager Alasdair Allen said: “over the past decade, exports to China have been steadily increasing, with a flat period during Covid-19, but in recent months this has started to shift.’’

Of our top 15 export commodities for the year ended September 2023, China was our top trading partner for seven of those commodities.

“China is an especially important market for exporters in our primary sectors of food and forestry,” Allen said.

Last year, Alliance Group recorded an ‘’outstanding’’ $117.2 million profit in a year that was challenging for farmers, then-CEO Murray Taggart said.