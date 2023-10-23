British fashion chain Seasalt opens first international store in Auckland

Cornish clothing retailer Seasalt Cornwall has expanded into New Zealand, opening its first international store on Auckland’s North Shore.

Known for its natural fabrics and hand-crafted prints inspired by Cornwall’s rugged landscape, Seasalt has been embarking on a retail expansion, opening new stores across Britain and Ireland.

The 40-year-old fashion chain with 70 stores, has been filling vacant shops across Britain as the other high street names move to downsize their operations amid a challenging retail environment. It has hundreds of stockists across Britain and Europe, including agreements with M&S and Next.

Seasalt opened its first international store in Milford Shopping Centre in Auckland in September, run in partnership with long-time business partner and Christchurch department store Ballantynes.

Seasalt and Ballantynes have worked together for close to a decade. Ballantynes is the sole New Zealand-based distributor of the brand, and was Seasalt’s first wholesale account in 2014. The retailer launched its first international concept space as a branded concession within Ballantynes in 2021.

There are not many, if any, international retailers that have used New Zealand as a springboard for international expansion. Typically, New Zealand is a market brands push into once they have established a network of stores in Australia or other larger markets.

Ballantynes holds a franchise agreement with Seasalt, and is set to open more partner-owned stores in this country in the coming years. Where these stores will be located or how many has not yet been disclosed.

Seasalt was founded in Penzance, Cornwall, in 1981, originally called General Clothing Stores. It sold workwear to local farmers, fishermen and artists. In more recent years the three sons of founder Don Chadwick transformed the store into the brand that exists today.

Paul Hayes, chief executive of Seasalt, said the brand was excited about “this next stage of growth for Seasalt in New Zealand”.

“We’ve had an incredible response from customers in the country to date, who love the Seasalt story, alongside the creativity and quality of our product. In Ballantynes, we have developed a strong partnership, they share our vision and values and bring essential local market expertise.

“We are confident this deal will build on our existing foundation in the market, accelerate our growth and cements our commitment to invest in high streets across the world,” said Hayes.

Ballantynes chief executive Maria O’Halloran said her team were “enjoying getting to know their new customers”.

“We are very proud of the relationships that we forge with international suppliers. Our team appreciate how much they entrust us with their brands, and we work hard to nurture them in the New Zealand market. Seasalt is an example of this. We are thrilled with the Milford store - it looks fabulous, we know the product will be well received.”

Retail analyst Chris Wilkison said he expected Seasalt to be well-received in the market, particularly in the Milford area of Auckland’s North Shore where there was a large British expat community.

“Judging by what they have done in the UK and how successful they have been in many of the smaller market towns that they have established in, I see it being a real benefit to New Zealand and wherever they decide to go.”

Wilkinson called the international push into New Zealand by Seasalt in partnership with Ballantynes “fascinating” and perhaps pointed to the next stage in the evolution of department stores.

“It’s fascinating for Ballantynes, who typically own their sites and have done well for themselves by being able to identify emerging and on-trend brands,” said Wilkinson.

Seasalt clothing was relaxed with strong nautical themes in its ranges, the type of casual wear and brands that represented “escapist” themes, and had experienced a resurgence in popularity post-covid, Wilkinson said.

“Those types of themes have really propelled through and since the pandemic as consumers have hankered after places that represent carefree times and nostalgia.”