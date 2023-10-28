Here's why Best Foods mayonnaise looks like it's turning brown

Best Foods mayonnaise looks like it's turning brown, but the company says there’s no reason to panic.

Fans of Best Foods mayonnaise may have noticed it looks a little different lately.

Usually a bright white beacon to salad and sandwich lovers, some jars of the popular condiment have recently taken a turn for the beige.

But a Best Foods spokesperson said there was no reason to panic over the colour difference, which was down to a shift in manufacturing rather than a change in ingredients.

“In mid-2022, Best Foods mayonnaise shifted its manufacturing from our Canadian facilities to our factory in Tatura, Australia,” she said.

“Due to supply constraints and an egg shortage in Australia, Unilever International currently dual sources Best Foods mayonnaise from Canada and Australia.”

As part of a move towards more sustainable packaging, the company used 100% recycled plastic for its Canadian-sourced jars, which gave the mayo an off-white look from the outside, she said.

“While the recipes for Australian-sourced and Canadian-sourced mayonnaise are very similar, there are variations due to regional ingredient differences.

“Consumer testing between the Canadian-sourced and Australian-sourced products showed these were liked equally by consumers.”

It’s not the first time consumers have picked up on an apparent colour change.

In 2020, many people were left confused by the increasingly pale shade of New Zealand butter.

In that case, the cause was identified as a change in cows' diets after drought conditions meant farmers had to give their grass-fed herds more supplementary feed.

Beta-carotene, a natural pigment found in grass, gives butter its yellow colour. Cows that eat a lot of grass have more carotene in their milk and produce a more yellow butter than cows fed on dry feed, like grains.