Plus-size activewear brand Lulah Collective closes down after eight months

Just eight months after launching, globally-recognised plus-sized activewear brand Lulah Collective is closing down.

Nicole Gaviria found herself unemployed and living in her garage during the 2020 lockdown.

But after hearing from plus-sized women who were struggling with body image and her own negative experiences as a plus-sized woman in the fitness and mental health sector, she launched her own activewear business with the most expansive plus-size range in New Zealand, going from size 14 to 30.

Since launching its first collection at the beginning of the year, Lulah had been recognised globally, including being named Refinery29's Best Plus Size Activewear.

But after eight months, Gaviria had made the “utterly heart-wrenching” decision to pull the plug on the brand.

“While my journey with Lulah Co has been filled with wins, it’s essential to acknowledge that not every step was paved with success.

“I entered the world of fashion with immense enthusiasm, and naive to the reality of how hard an industry fashion is to crack. The extent of the challenges only truly became apparent when I found myself deep in the trenches.”

The cost of running a fashion business was incredibly high, especially when based in New Zealand, where resources for manufacturing were limited, she said.

Supplied Nicole Gaviria was awarded $20,000 in funding after pitching her brand to the Prince’s Trust He Kākano team.

“As I was not in the position to leave my job to focus solely on my startup, I was working full-time in my day job as a therapist and completing my Masters.

“As beautiful and inspiring as this journey has been, it’s also been extraordinarily stressful.”

She had invested $20,000 of her own money in stock and covered additional expenses as they arose, as well as receiving funding from a seed grant.

As the cost of living continued to rise, sales started to decrease, and her own personal expenses increased, there was less room for manoeuvre.

And despite working with investors, who were supportive of the business, it often took a considerable amount of time to see returns, so they were unable to commit.

“Working closely with my mentors, we forecasted our financials and realised that it would likely take several more years to bring the business to a point where scaling could occur.

“While I wasn’t expecting overnight success, the current cost of living made it no longer sustainable to continue bootstrapping on this path.”

Gaviria found one of the most challenging aspects of owning a plus-sized activewear business was having to justify why she wanted to create exclusively plus-size activewear.

Manufacturers in China told her that nobody above size 24 would want such clothing. Meanwhile, in NZ she faced scepticism from other fashion founders who believed that selling only up to 3XL would be more profitable.

Since completing her Masters in Counselling, Garivia was now focusing solely on being a registered therapist for those battling a cycle of dieting and body image issues – launching her practice next year.

“I’ve chosen not to look at this as a failure. While a part of me feels guilty for closing, I know it’s the right choice to take care of myself.”