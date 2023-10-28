Multi million-dollar blue water shipping route between New Plymouth and Nelson canned

A drive-on, drive-off truck shipping service planned for Port Taranaki has been scrapped by the company behind the investment.

A plan to bring a multimillion-dollar shipping freight service linking New Plymouth to Nelson has been shelved due to tidal issues at the ports.

The drive-on, drive-off truck service was announced in June last year and was to be a joint venture between Move Logistics and national transport agency Waka Kotahi after it agreed a $10 million co-investment deal.

It was heralded at the time of the announcement by the ports at Taranaki and Nelson, with both companies welcoming the long-term investment.

The service would have reduced the volume of trucks on the roads, while helping to lower emissions in the heavy transport sector, as well as help freight to reach its destination quicker.

It was also set to free up drivers in an industry facing massive labour shortages.

However, Move Logistics chief executive Craig Evans told shareholders at the company’s shareholder meeting this week it had cancelled its order for a purpose-built coastal cargo vessel.

The freighter was in the design stage and had been commissioned last September from a Vietnamese shipyard and was due for delivery this year.

Evans said critical to the design, which had been developed by an offshore naval architect, was an ability to load and unload cargo at smaller, regional ports and in a variety of weather and tidal conditions.

However, the plan struck trouble when it was discovered the designers could not address issues with the tidal differences on the New Zealand coast, with ports like New Plymouth and Nelson having "significant differences" between high and low tides.

“The ramps by design couldn’t meet the discharge or loading of the vessel outside a one-and-a-half hour window, and you can’t run a regular inter-islander service based on that,” Evans said.

Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock was naturally disappointed the service would not be going ahead, but they were committed to working with Move Logistics if they were to revisit the idea in the future.

“As with any New Zealand coastal port, Port Taranaki is exposed to dynamic sea, tide and weather conditions,” he said.

“These are considered in all our operations and shipping movements, and are also considered by all customers and prospective customers when developing their shipping services.”

In a statement, Waka Kotahi did not answer how much of the investment funding it had put into the project.

Instead, a spokesperson for the agency said it was “currently considering” its options under its funding agreement with Move Logistics.