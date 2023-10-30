Grocery Commissioner's first 100 days in the job: How he plans to crackdown on anti-competitive behaviour

The grocery commissioner says there are hard conversations to be had with some players in the grocery industry.

Pierre van Heerden has been in the role of grocery commissioner for just over 100 days, but he knows first hand what needs to be done to foster competition in New Zealand’s $25 billion supermarket sector, he says.

The past three months have seen the former chief executive of coffee business Mojo and chair of the Food & Grocery Council talk to countless chief executives of supermarkets, ‘influential’ suppliers, consumer groups and people dedicated to setting up potential new supermarkets.

In an exclusive interview, van Heerden told Stuff he had been studying the Grocery Industry Competition Act religiously, and he was not afraid to pull out the big penalty levers if suppliers and supermarkets did not play ball to help bring down grocery prices and encourage competition.

South Africa-born van Heerden, was working with a dedicated team of almost 25 people, based out of the Commerce Commission in Wellington.

He said he was focused on understanding what was happening in the grocery industry and looking at how he can use his own experience in the industry, including as a supplier, along with the Act to enforce meaningful change.

The cost of living crisis is top of mind for most New Zealanders and he knew there was a lot of expectation that he should bring about change fast, but it needed to be sustainable, he said.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity that we have to make a difference for Kiwi consumers. It’s a long-term sustainable difference that I’m interested in.”

STUFF The Government is creating the role of grocery commissioner in an attempt to better regulate supermarket rivals Countdown and Foodstuffs. (Video first published on July 7, 2022)

Van Heerden said he was committed to stamping out misleading or inaccurate pricing by retailers, undesirable behaviour encouraging anticompetitive behaviour by some influential suppliers, and levelling the playing field by removing the barriers to entry and expansion by new and emerging players.

“The one thing I want to make sure of is we keep focused on the long term goal, and that is to level the playing field, get more choice, better pricing and better innovation in the market, because those are the things that are going to make a difference.”

The duopoly – made up of Foodstuffs and Woolworths – needed to “compete more effectively”, he said. Together, they currently hold a 97% share of the market.

There were a number of up-and-coming entrants into the market, including one supermarket eyeing up an initial 30 stores up and down the country, led by iwi Waikato-Tainui. The group has held discussions with British supermarket giant Iceland Foods, with a view to becoming a key supplier to the venture.

At least two other groups were working on similar plans for supermarket chains, Van Heerden said.

“We’re looking at how we help those new entrants to make sure that the wholesale regime, which is focused more on the smaller operators coming into the market, works effectively.”

Van Heerden said there were “green shoots” of progress emerging with supermarkets and their requirement to supply groceries at wholesale prices to other retailers.

But there were “certain influential suppliers”, who were opting out of the regime to instead supply directly to new and emerging grocery retailers at a higher price than what they would be able to buy through the wholesale regime.

“That is a concerning development and when I look at suppliers across the board, all suppliers have been waiting for the day another player comes onto the market. So you would expect they would be out there and be happy to help a new player coming on board.”

Suppliers had a role to do right by the consumer to supply goods at reasonable prices to new competition, he said.

“It’s not only the supermarkets, it’s the suppliers as well, and the new market entrants coming in. It is only when all three work together that we are going to achieve the outcome for consumers.

“I’m all in favour of suppliers supplying direct. However, it should be at a competitive price.

“When these new and emerging players come to me and show me they can buy it cheaper through the wholesale regime at the duopoly than direct from the supplier, then something is wrong.”

Van Heerden said in the first instance, he was focused on educating players in the grocery industry, but the grocery act and Fair Trading Act allowed him to enforce a wholesale code if it came to that.

“If we have a competitive market that will drive better innovation, better choice, better prices.”

He was also looking at complimentary regulations, such as the Scanning Code of Conduct in Australia, that penalised supermarkets for getting their pricing wrong, and assessing whether something similar could be introduced here.

supplied/Supplied Britain’s Iceland Foods is set to become a key supplier for a new iwi-led supermarket chain under development.

Australia’s Scanning Code of Conduct meant that prices advertised as a special or on a label were the price you paid, and if incorrect, consumers got the item for free or half price on multiple of the same item.

Van Heerden said there was a lot of work that could be done here to ensure accurate price scanning through the retailers.

“In a $25b industry, you only need a very small percentage of those prices to be wrong, and it is tens of millions of dollars that Kiwis are losing. If we can fix that one [issue] of getting accurate pricing, which I believe is a consumer right, then that is multi-millions of dollars back into consumers' pockets.

“We don’t only need prices to go down, but we need to fix inherent issues in the system.”

Towards the middle of next year, Van Heerden would publish a report, with the Commerce Commission, that would “set a new baseline” to compare against what was and was not working in the grocery sector.

“I’ve been encouraged by what I’ve seen to date. The supermarkets are saying the right things, the suppliers on the whole are saying the right things, but the proof comes in the pudding, and I want to see these changes happening.

“I think there is a genuine desire to have another player in the marketplace. The difficulty comes in with discussions with the two main players in the market,” he said.

“That’s where there is often tension. There will always be difficult conversations that are had in this industry because it is a negotiation; suppliers want the best thing for them, supermarkets want the best, but overall I would say suppliers are very keen to see another player come into the market.”

It was also encouraging to see the likes of The Warehouse, and others out there willing to grow their grocery offering, but they needed better access to groceries at wholesale prices, he said.