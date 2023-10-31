Deep Creek Brewing goes into liquidation citing market pressures

A brewing company that helped stop another brewer from going under after Cyclone Gabrielle has gone into liquidation itself.

After 12 years in the brewing business, Deep Creek Brewing has gone into liquidation.

In a social media post, founders Jarred Maclachlan and Paul Brown said, although the company had battled through the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a difficult time for the company due to market pressures and also in its key export market China, which it had been exporting to since 2019.

“In 2023 the Chinese market rebounded strongly but very recently we had a can seaming issue that required our beer to be recalled from the market,” they said

“The cash flow impact of this recall was significant and proved to be a step too large for our team to overcome.”

Derek Ah Sam and Paul Vlasic of Rodgers Reidy were appointed as the liquidators on Tuesday.

Deep Creek started in August 2011 as a brewpub in Browns Bay, Auckland, but in 2019 the company moved away from the brewpub and became solely a beer production company.

According to the Companies Office, Waiake Holdings is the ultimate holding company of Deep Creek, which MacLauchlan and Brown are also the directors of.

Deep Creek had been recognised for its beer on a number of occasions, including being named Best International Lager in 2019 at the Australian International Beer Awards and Champion Medium International Brewery in 2019 and 2022.

Hawke’s Bay Brewing Co​ lost about 120,000 litres of beer in Cyclone Gabrielle in February and feared it would take at least three months to get a fresh batch ready.

Deep Creek offered the use of its beer and distribution. And on top of that, because Hawke's Bay had no power, it ended up invoicing customers for the company.

“Without [Deep Creek Brewing​] we would for sure have gone under,” Hawke’s Bay sales manager Larry Culleton​ told Stuff at the time.

The liquidation of Deep Creek follows Epic Brewing Company going into liquidation and Brothers Beer going into voluntary administration earlier in the year.