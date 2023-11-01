Supie administrators receive 'interest' in brand IP, assets

Administrators were called in for online supermarket Supie on October 30.

After a key investor pulled the pin on additional funding, Supie director Sarah Balle had to put the business into voluntary administration or risk it becoming insolvent, a Supie administrator says

Richard Nacey and Stephen White of PwC were appointed voluntary administrators of Supie on Monday.

The online supermarket has debt of $3 million and owes its 122 staff wages and other entitlements.

Supie was established in 2021 with big aspirations to take on the supermarket duopoly, and create more competition in the $25 billion grocery market.

The business operated in Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty, and regularly offered cheaper groceries than available at other supermarkets. It had plans to become a nationwide operation and eventually open high-tech physical stores.

But it failed to reach the scale needed to become a competitive player.

Nacey said unless Supie received funding urgently, it was likely the business would be liquidated.

A number of parties had come forward interested in acquiring the Supie brand and some of its assets, he told Stuff.

Supplied Supie founder and director Sarah Balle had no choice but to put the business into voluntary administration.

“We’re in a difficult position because, with the lack of funds available, we’ve had to essentially close the doors and send the staff home.

“We don’t have the funds to pay them and therefore, in good conscience, we can’t ask them to come into work. That makes it difficult from the perspective of trying to sell the business.

“We have had some parties who have enquired about particular aspects of the business.”

Work to assess if any of the “handful” of expressions of interest in buying the brand and IP were serious would be done over the next few days, he said.

Administrators were currently going through the process of returning stock to suppliers that had a valid retention of title clause in their terms of trade.

It was likely that not all creditors, including staff, would get what they were owed as there was “not a lot in the way of assets” administrators were able to realise, Nacey said.

“We’ve closed the doors already and unless someone comes in with some funding it will be liquidated.”

A first meeting with creditors will be held late next week.

Supie’s demise comes after a period of rapid growth and then slowing in recent months, followed by more slowing in recent weeks.

“To operate successfully in this industry you need to have a certain scale, and Supie didn’t reach the sale that was required to operate competitively.”

STUFF Commerce Minister Duncan Webb says supermarket split risky but not off the table (video first published in July).

Supie had a number of investors that had continued to back the business, but a key investor informed the business he was no longer in the position to do so.

Nacey said that left Balle with no choice but to appoint voluntary administrators as she had cash flow issues and obligations she was not able to meet.

The business was technically insolvent from the moment the investor pulled the pin on additional funding, he said.

“The director was in a position where if she continued to incur further obligations she wouldn’t have been unable to meet them – the definition of insolvency.”

Balle had “exhausted” her own resources, had put everything she had into the business, and was unable to do any more, he said.

Balle has been contacted for comment.