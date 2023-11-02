Four Kmart products Consumer NZ says you shouldn't buy

There’s a lot to love about Kmart, but not every item bearing its Anko brand is a game changer, according to Consumer NZ. (File photo)

From coffee machines to cubby houses that give big-name brands a run for their money, there are plenty of Anko products that could change your life for the better.

But not every item bearing Kmart’s own brand is a game changer, according to Consumer NZ, which has released a list of Anko items it advised shoppers to avoid.

While Anko products were relatively cheap and some outperformed much pricier brands, Consumer test content team leader James le Page said that wasn’t always the case.

“Other times, Anko products perform poorly. While there’s a lot to love about Kmart, our testing often shows you’ve got to do your research,” he said.

For example, Consumer found a $189 Anko model scored the worst out of 40 stick vacuums it tested.

“You’d be forgiven for thinking the $139 model by the same brand would be worse quality, but that’s not the case. Our test team found the cheaper version performs better than its pricier counterpart,” le Page said.

Here are the Anko items Consumer says Kiwis shouldn’t buy:

Anko 9L twin air fryer, $149

Supplied This Anko air fryer is easy to use, but other models cook better, Consumer says.

Consumer tested 31 air fryers and the Anko twin air fryer got the lowest score.

Although it was easy to use, other models in the same price range cooked better, le Page said.

Anko 1.2L food processor, $69

Supplied This Anko food processor made Consumer’s list of Kmart products best avoided.

While the Anko food processor chopped and emulsified well, it was awkward to use. Consumer’s advice? Spend $10 more on a processor from The Warehouse which scored a bit higher.

Anko cordless stick vacuum, $189

Supplied The most expensive Kmart stick vacuum Consumer tested scored the worst.

Of the four Kmart stick vacuums tested, this cordless model performed the worst, even though it was the most expensive.

Anko 24cm aluminium three-layer non-stick frying pan – stone grey, $21

Supplied This $21 frying pan earned Consumer’s ‘Don’t Buy’ label.

This $21 frying pan performed so badly it received Consumer’s “Don’t Buy” label. However, another Kmart frying pan took the top score, outperforming big-name, expensive pans.

Consumers could have a hard time telling a deal from a dud when they were standing in a store or scrolling online and thorough research was the only way to know if a product would last, le Page said.

“Savvy shoppers who are well-informed can save hundreds of dollars, and ensure they buy a product that meets their needs.”

Kmart has been approached for comment.