Channel project a career highlight for South Port chair

South Port chairman Rex Chapman cut the ribbon at a ceremony to open the newly deepened entrance channel this week. Chapman has just retired as board chair.

Former SouthPort chairman Rex Chapman counts the deepening of the port’s entrance channel as one of the proudest achievements of his tenure.

Chapman retired at South Port’s annual general meeting on Tuesday after 21 years as a board director and the new, improved channel was officially opened on Monday.

It’s been a big week for the company, which reported a 2022/2023 (ending June 30) net profit of $11.71 million.

Underlying profit showed consistent growth over the past five years, Chapman said, reporting a record-breaking normalised profit of $11.50m.

South Port got the green light for its Kia Whakaū project in September 2022 and had since deepened the entrance channel from 8.7m to 9.7m from surface level – with a maximum depth of 10.7m at high tide – to accommodate bigger ships.

South Port saved $7m on the project by using only a backhoe dredge without the need for drilling and blasting, and Chapman said the company would secure the cost of capital through a combination of pricing and volume.

Other career highlights for Chapman during his time with the company included the steady growth and diversification of the port.

Another big capital project completed in the 2022/23 financial year was the Town Wharf redevelopment at a cost of $11.9 million to service the delivery of the region’s fuel and bitumen imports and cater to other users and bigger cruise vessels.

Predicting earnings for the year ahead was difficult for the company given the magnitude of external factors it faces, including the lack of certainty over the future of the New Zealand Aluminium Smelter at Tiwai Point, scheduled to close in 2024.

However, Chapman believed the Southern Green Hydrogen opportunity envisioned to replace it, could co-exist with the smelter, which would mean South Port would move equipment and ammonia through the Port.

In the 2022/23 financial year, South Port maintained a total dividend of 27 cents per share, which represented a pay-out of 60% of net profit after tax.

The company would look closely at its cost base and reduce costs where appropriate to minimise the financial impact of this current slowdown in trade, he said.

South Port’s cargo mix of bulk cargoes, fertiliser, stock food, woodchips and containerised freight, was down only 2.5%, despite lower container volumes being handled with fewer container vessels calling.

Containers were still facing some congestion and schedule reliability issues, Chapman said.

Trade volumes for the first quarter of FY24 were below forecast and 10% down on the same quarter last year, he said.

“Log exports have been impacted by weaker market conditions, particularly in the main export market of China ... [and] the farming sector across the board is going through a difficult period due to lower export prices, higher inflation and interest rates,” Chapman said.

Fertiliser imports and stock food volumes were also down.