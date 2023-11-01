Supie workers to receive final pay after 'substantial' anonymous donation

The online grocer's 120 employees were told it went into voluntary administration this morning.

Former staff of online supermarket Supie will receive their final pay next week following a “substantial” anonymous donation.

According to a statement on the PWC New Zealand website, the “substantial cash contribution” was paid to Workly Limited, one of the administrators of Supie.

Supie had been been put into voluntary administration on Monday citing “cash flow difficulties”, as a result of a key investor pulling funding.

"This cash contribution was provided on the basis that the full amount is used to pay the employees of the Supie Group of Companies,” the statement read.

“The Administrators expect to be able to pay a substantial portion of all outstanding gross wages and salaries for all staff.

It is expected to be paid out early next week, but will not include outstanding holiday pay “and other claims against Workerly”.

The online supermarket delivered to Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga and founder Sarah Balle had previously told Stuff it was looking to expand that to the rest of the North Island early next year.

It also had plans to open unmanned, high-tech physical stores.

A recent Consumer NZ study found Supie was often the cheapest option for home-made takeaways.