Costco 'definitely interested' in opening more NZ warehouses

Costco’s membership model is unusual in New Zealand, but the company says shoppers have embraced the concept.

A year after opening its first New Zealand warehouse, Costco says it is “definitely interested” in expanding around the country.

The opening of the bulk retailer’s Westgate store on October 28 last year attracted large crowds, including some shoppers who camped overnight to be first through the doors.

Costco sells groceries in larger sizes than usually available in supermarkets. To shop there – or even get through the door – people need to buy a membership for $60-a-year.

Although the membership model was unusual in New Zealand, shoppers had embraced the Costco concept, New Zealand managing director Patrick Noone said.

Sign-up numbers showed the company’s products and prices suited shoppers and the West Auckland warehouse had provided strong competition in the grocery market, he said.

1 NEWS Diamond rings, pianos and coffins are all on offer, as well as bulk grocery items at Costco's Auckland store.

“We are definitely interested in opening more warehouses in New Zealand, but it is a lengthy process to find the right site.

“Our warehouses are quite sizeable in order to be able to house our comprehensive range of goods and speciality department services.”

Costco’s Westgate store is a massive 14,800m² – about 1.5 hectares or one-and-a-half rugby fields – with 800 parking spaces and a petrol station.

“Our focus is always to find the right location to meet our specifications so that we can ensure every warehouse is comprehensively stocked, offering a wide range of products and services,” Noone said.

While unable to confirm any new sites as of Friday, Costco was considering locations in areas including Wellington, Christchurch, and greater Auckland, he said.

Costco’s show of enthusiasm for expansion came days after online supermarket Supie went into voluntary administration, citing “cash flow difficulties” as a result of a key investor pulling funding.

Supie founder Sarah Balle launched the company in mid-2021, aiming to create competition in the multi-billion-dollar supermarket industry which is dominated by two players, Foodstuffs and Woolworths NZ.

Supie delivered to Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga and was often the cheapest option for home-made takeaways, according to Consumer NZ.