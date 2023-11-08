Retail data in South Canterbury shows millions spent in past two months

Consumers are spending more across South Canterbury – with the amount spent in October up 3.7% on 2022 and 25.2% on pre-Covid 2019 levels, with this expected to continue as the region experiences a busy food production and visitor season.

Data released by Worldline, formerly Paymark, last week shows $55 million was spent in the region over that month, the third-highest annual growth for the country, behind Whanganui on 7.6% and the West Coast on 4.9%.

Nationally, $3.013 billion was spent in New Zealand during October, up 0.5% from the previous year, and up 17% from 2019.

And the previous month was also strong for South Canterbury, with $53m spent in September – up 11.5% on 2022, and 29.4% on pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said the increased spending was “certainly pleasing’’.

“Especially considering inflationary and cost of living pressures experienced by us all over the past 12–18 months,’' he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Noordam cruise ship passengers in Timaru’s CBD in March.

While acknowledging the increased cost of some goods and services would be reflected in the figures, Davenport said “the fact remains’’ that South Canterbury has weathered some difficult times in recent years.

“Better than most and [it] has a good foundation of momentum moving forward.

“We are now into our traditionally busy food production and visitor seasons, whilst we’re also hearing many of our trades have growing good levels of work in front of them as well.

“All bodes well for us to continue to perform well when it comes to consumer and visitor spending.’’

Late last month, the agency confirmed a massive boost to Timaru’s already record-breaking cruise ship season with six more visits scheduled this summer, meaning an estimated extra 12,000 passengers will visit the district.

Meanwhile, South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the region’s diversified economy had a solid base with manufacturing, processing and agricultural production.

She said with tourism bouncing back, especially in the Mackenzie District, there is a level of confidence in the marketplace.

“With the high cost of living and the impact of inflation, spending habits have changed, but overall there is optimism and investment in business growth and development is still occurring,’’ Smith said.

“There also seems to be an increased appreciation of the value of living, working and investing in the regions, especially here in South Canterbury – a positive trend that needs to be built on.’’

One of those towns also noticing an increase in visitor numbers was Geraldine.

Geraldine.nz promotions and marketing co-ordinator Betty-Ann Smart said while the cost of living was impacting the community, the town was busy with events again.

“That’s a really good sign,’’ she said.

“People are keen to be out and enjoying events again.’’

Being part of the scenic highway the town got a lot of through traffic and tourists, she said.

“And we have a lot of great eateries and cafes, and if people do stop at those, they often browse at the shops.’’

She said the area had strong tourist and agricultural sectors and large employers in Lynn River, Barker’s of Geraldine and Heartland Chips.

The town was also preparing for the Geraldine Festival which runs from November 16 to 19, featuring a range of activities that usually bring thousands to the town, Smart said.

“It’s always a huge event, and people come from all over.’’