LA for $1300: Airfares fall as competition on popular routes ramps up

Return flights to Los Angeles can be found for around $1300, the lowest they have been post-Covid.

Increased competition is putting the squeeze on airfares, with airlines currently offering some of the lowest prices since 2019.

A recent report from investment company Forsyth Barr said Air New Zealand was already seeing lower demand for domestic flights and that was expected to spread to international routes as competition continued to increase and consumers cut back on spending.

While not great news for the airline’s shareholders, the situation would benefit those keen to spread their wings, travel agents said.

Dave Fordyce, House of Travel chief operating officer, said flight capacity internationally was back to 93% of 2019 levels, with the increased supply leading to lower airfares.

“We are starting to see airfares stabilise with flights across the Tasman currently 25% cheaper [than at the same time last year], the UK is 19% less expensive, and the USA is down by 5%.”

Kylie Klein-Nixon/Stuff Does it live up to the hype?

Although he predicted fares to the US would fall even further, Fordyce said travellers shouldn’t expect to see prices return to pre-Covid levels as fuel and operating costs had increased.

Auckland Airport has forecast North American flights will exceed 2019 levels with Air New Zealand, Qantas, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Air Canada and Hawaiian airlines offering multiple direct routes.

Flight Centre Travel Group NZ managing director, Victoria Courtney, said the increased capacity to North America was mostly due to strong inbound demand from Americans keen to make the most of the Southern Hemisphere summer.

UNITED United Airlines is one of seven carriers offering direct flights from Auckland to the US.

“That will result in plenty of sharp prices for Kiwis heading in the opposite direction. Of note, return airfares to LA are priced at around $1300, the lowest it’s been post-Covid,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we are still not seeing the same number of routes into Europe and Asia as we were in the ‘golden era’ of travel in 2019, so prices are not as competitive as they once were to travel there.”

Closer to home, there were good prices for travel to Australia and the Pacific Islands, particularly to Fiji and Rarotonga for the typical low season in February and March.

“As capacity increases and demand normalises further we will see more competitive pricing across the board, which is excellent news for Kiwis keen to travel for both work and leisure,” Courtney said.

To get the best deals, Fordyce recommended booking flights as early as 11 months in advance.

“Keep your travel consultant in the loop, even if it's over a year away, as they can scout deals for you. Avoid peak travel times, like school holidays and special events, for better prices.”