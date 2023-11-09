BNZ profits climb to more than $1.5 billion

BNZ has reported net profit of more than $1.5 billion in the year to September 30.

The Bank of New Zealand has reported a $95 million increase in profits in the year to September 30.

On Thursday, the bank reported a statutory net profit of $1.509 billion, up 6.7% on the previous year.

The bank said the result reflected a strong first half performance and net profit had declined 12.5% in the second half as the wider economy slowed.

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins said challenging economic conditions had impacted business and household confidence and that had flowed through into the bank’s result in the second half of the year.

“Inflation, while softening, remains high, and as the official cash rate has risen, businesses and households have taken a more cautious approach to borrowing,” he said.

“Despite the slowing economy and intense competition across the banking sector, we’ve continued to see growth across the business.”

Customer deposits were up 5.8% to $78.5 billion compared to the same period last year. Home lending increased 5.3% to $57.7b, with nearly 5000 home loan customers switching to BNZ in the year to September 30.

Huggins said BNZ was mindful of the cost of living pressures on its customers, and the concerns New Zealanders had about scams and fraud.

Economic growth was expected to remain flat for the next 12 months, however, Huggins says BNZ was cautiously optimistic that business and household confidence would begin to rebuild in 2024.

Key numbers for the year to September 30: