Top tips for managing Christmas spending and higher mortgage repayments

Christmas is just six weeks away and the financial pressure is starting to mount.

Neville Modlin, from The Lending Team, said many people were already under financial strain due to the rising cost of living and increased mortgage repayments.

“Add Christmas on top, and it’s understandably overwhelming. But now is the time to plan, not the week before Christmas,” he said.

A bit of work now would give homeowners the freedom to enjoy the holidays without worrying about meeting mortgage repayments come January.

Here are Modlin’s top tips to keep financial anxiety to a minimum this Christmas:

Decide on a clear budget and be honest

The individual costs of catching up with family and friends, gifts, and decorations might seem manageable in isolation, but they can quickly add up, Modlin said.

He recommended prioritising important traditions over some of the smaller “nice to haves”.

“Setting aside your Christmas funds in a separate bank account can help you visualise the budget and keep track as you spend,” he said.

“Having your emergency fund separate means you don’t accidentally spend important savings.”

Don’t miss your re-fix date and risk being put on floating – this is at almost 9%

Modlin said some of his clients had started preparing for re-fixes in December or January as early as August.

“They know they’ll be busy and want to start discussing their options now to avoid the Christmas rush,” he said.

Banks also had fewer staff on deck over the holidays and customers needing to refinance or restructure would need to get requests in early to avoid potential delays.

Homeowners should aim to get the ball rolling at least six weeks before the re-fix date, he said.

Approach sales with caution – you’re more likely to overspend than save

From Singles' Day to Black Friday, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, consumers are bombarded with sales during the holiday period.

This bombardment could lead to impulse purchases and overspending, particularly if shoppers were using buy now, pay later schemes, Modlin said.

“It’s not worth putting yourself in a vulnerable financial position.”

Seek support

Homeowners had a tough 2023 and, with half of mortgages estimated to re-fix within the next year, there was still a long road ahead.

“Homeowners often have options they’re unaware of as they haven’t received specialised financial advice,” Modlin said.

“Without expert advice, it can be overwhelming for homeowners to make a plan forward.”