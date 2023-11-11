The six-month itch: Why are Kiwi workers so quick to jump ship?

Early staff turnover can be an expensive problem for small businesses with limited resources.

Some New Zealand businesses are losing half of their new hires within six months and the trend is hitting employers in the hip pocket, research shows.

Recruitment, HR and payroll platform Employment Hero said 16% of hiring managers it surveyed reported 21% to 50% of candidates didn’t make it past their probationary period or chose to leave within six months.

One of those throwing in the towel was Jan, who left her previous employer earlier this year.

Although she had been with the company for a long time, Jan’s role changed after the business was sold and her new contract had some “make-or-break” conditions.

“The new owner was not open to discussing salary increases or redistributing workloads. We had previously worked closely with our clients but felt that they would now be left feeling like a number,” she said.

1 NEWS With more Kiwis thinking about leaving their jobs amid the pandemic employers are being forced to pull out all the stops.

“Feeling not listened to and unappreciated, I decided to move on. This shows just how important workload and management are to an employee’s decision to stick it out in a new gig or make the, sometimes really tough decision, to leave within that first six months.”

Employment Hero chief executive Ben Thompson said stories like Jan’s were concerning, and early losses could be a costly misstep for small businesses with limited resources.

However, in many cases, retention rates could be improved if a company understood what motivated the modern workforce.

“This includes not only offering competitive salaries and benefits but also fostering a positive work environment where employees feel valued and engaged.”

Mel Tan, group services manager at aged care service Sound Care Group, agreed early employee exits were expensive.

"When someone leaves within six months of joining, it means we need to hire and train another person all over again for the same role, which is very costly.

“If you have someone you can appoint internally, well and good. Otherwise, you need to spend on job boards and allocate time for the screening process. We [also] recruit people on temporary visas, so there are additional immigration-related costs.”

For roles which were harder to fill, the extra workload tended to be absorbed by existing staff, which could stretch people to capacity and result in more resignations, Tan said.

In cases where an employee didn’t make it past probation, it was usually because they hadn’t met performance standards, either because they were finding it hard to adjust to the demands of the role or because they weren’t willing to do so.

Supplied Employment Hero chief executive Ben Thompson says businesses need to understand what motivates today’s workers if they want to hang on to their people.

“Of course, we support them the best way we can. In some cases, they have personal stuff going on, which we do our best to understand, but certain things are beyond our control."

Most of Sound Care’s workers cared directly for vulnerable people and the work could be physically and emotionally taxing, Tan said.

Some workers, while very experienced, came from different parts of the world with different cultures and health care standards.

To help them adjust, the company offered training, pastoral care and access to free, anonymous counselling. It also recognised the important roles workers played with the likes of “Caregivers Day” and “Support Staff Day”.

Thompson said competition for skilled workers was “increasingly fierce”, with 72% of SMEs struggling to secure top talent when competing with multinationals.

“This might be due to factors such as attractive remuneration packages, extensive benefits, and global brand recognition that large corporations can offer.”

However, there were ways to level the playing field.

“SMEs should explore emerging solutions that can empower them to boost their hiring, improve employee engagement, and ultimately become more attractive to potential talent.”