ANZ nearly doubles the amount of interest it collects to $10.2b

Antonia Watson, chief of ANZ New Zealand, says loan default rates are rising.

Antonia Watson has become the second big bank chief executive to play down its increased profits from its household lending operations by pointing to a weaker second half of their banks’ financial year.

Bank financial results are complicated, and ANZ followed Westpac, in delivering a drop of 7% in its after-tax profit, for the year to September 30.

However, ANZ’s result was dragged down by losses on its interest rate and foreign currency hedges.

Without those losses, which would unwind in the next few months, the bank would have posted a $2.26 billion profit, up 10% on the prior year.

Growth in profit for the bank’s retail banking operations, which largely comes from home loans, was up 12%, which Watson said was the result of higher mortgage rates, a 3% increase in mortgage lending, and the bank earning larger margins.

Data from ANZ’s disclosure statement showed the amount of interest paid to the bank by households and business rose to $10.2b from $5.8b the previous year.

“The year was very much a game of two halves,” Watson said, using a phrase Dan Huggins, chief executive of Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) used last week, when announcing a 6.7% bump in profits.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Commerce Commission probe into retail banking competition

“It wasn’t my idea to use that, but it really does describe the result really well,” Watson said.

In the second half of the financial year, depositors increasingly moved money into higher-interest accounts, cutting ANZ’s margins.

Anger at rising bank profitability in a cost of lliving crisis for households prompted the last government to order the Commerce Commission to probe competition in the retail banking sector, which has been consuming a large portion of many households’ incomes.

So large has ANZ become as a result of New Zealand’s outsize mortgage debt, that it is now the largest corporate taxpayer in the country.​

But while the bank grew its mortgage lending, it reduced lending to businesses and farmers by 2%, representing a decrease of $850m in lending.

Watson said the bank was prepared for a potentially difficult year ahead, with its margins beginning to contract.

“New Zealand is probably headed into tougher times,” she said. “Inflation is expected to remain above the Reserve Bank’s target range, interest rates will likely be higher for longer and unemployment is expected to rise.”

Mortgage and business lending stress was increasing, and the bank had set aside $183 million for losses on loans that it no longer expected to be repaid.

Watson said the bank expected to see more stress among businesses and mortgage holders, though like Huggins last week, Watson sought to play down concerns of an emerging home loan repayments crisis.

However, the numbers tell a story of concern. ANZ revealed that in the past 12 months the bank had contacted more than 290,000 customers identified as most at risk of financial stress to offer reassurance and support.

Some households still have their personal mortgage shock approaching.

Chris McKeen/Stuff ANZ bank now earns so much it has become the largest corporate taxpayer in the country.

Watson said about 34% of ANZ’s borrowers were on rates lower than 5%, but a third of them would roll onto higher rates over the next six months.

Many had been preparing for tougher times by making extra mortgage repayments.

“A third of home loan accounts are ahead by six months or more,” Watson said.

Like Westpac and BNZ, ANZ is owned by an Australian parent bank listed on the Australian ASX sharemarket.

ANZ shares are owned by many KiwiSaver funds. The after-tax profit for the entire ANZ banking group was flat compared to the previous year.