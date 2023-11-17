Collapse of a building firm: The rise and fall of Seaview Cottage

Cam Romeril of Dunedin, was behind Seaview Cottage Construction Limited.

No further funds have been recovered from a collapsed building firm, which left former Lotto winners out-of-pocket.

Seaview Cottage Construction Limited, founded by Campbell Romeril, was put into liquidation on 31 July 2020, after ceasing trade six months prior.

At its peak, the company employed 20 people, had a fleet of vans, branded clothes, held a board meeting in the Cook Islands and secured a $500,000 DOC contract on Stewart Island.

The collapsed company owed preferential creditors – in this case Inland Revenue – $274,252.65, while unsecured creditors were owed $464,470.97.

In 2021, Stuff reported on the collapse of Seaview Cottage Construction Ltd, which included a retired couple, who had previously won Lotto, losing almost $1 million.

“It is gone ... it has all gone,” the woman, who declined to be named, said of their investment.

“It has all gone to custard.”

Supplied Campbell Romeril was also involved in Thrive Homes.

The couple and Romeril had originally planned to buy properties in Dunedin to renovate, and then on-sell in the then booming market.

However, he quickly turned to bigger projects, leaving them to pump more cash in.

The final liquidator’s report noted that the liquidators had located limited company assets, and those assets had been sold via auction.

Unsecured creditors include hardware stores, other trade firms, the Dunedin City Council, ACC, and a helicopter company.

There were some transactions identified where assets were transferred to a new entity, however this company was also in liquidation, the final report noted.

There were no further assets discovered that would result in a return to creditors, the report noted.

There was one preferential creditor claim and nineteen unsecured creditor claims received in the liquidation.

After costs of the liquidation there are no funds available for distribution to any creditors.

Investigations have not revealed any further company assets available for creditors.

Romeril told Stuff in 2021 it had not been easy, and he had “lost everything”.

That included his companies, livelihood, house and marriage, while his mental health had also been affected.

“I am in no position to blame anyone,” he said.

Like the couple, he conceded the company “grew too big too quickly” and at one point was turning over $300,000 a month.

“When people tell you how well you are doing ... it is a very seductive trap.”

Romeril’s other company, Thrive Homes, also collapsed owing $182,731.04 to eight creditors.