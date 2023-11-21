Mitre 10 stands by its engineered stone as Bunnings, Ikea pull product from sale

Engineered stone is a popular choice for bench tops, but its production has been linked to the incurable lung disease silicosis. (File photo)

Mitre 10 has no plans to pull engineered stone from its stores, despite rival hardware chain Bunnings saying it will stop selling the product by the end of the year.

Bunnings last week announced it would pull engineered stone products from its stores in New Zealand and Australia by December 31.

Engineered stone is a popular choice for bench tops because the mixture of resin and quartz used produces a harder-wearing and often cheaper alternative to marble and granite.

However, production of the material has been linked to the incurable lung disease silicosis.

Mitre 10 New Zealand chief merchandise officer Chris Peak said the company was not looking to remove engineered stone from its stores “at this stage.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Strict safety measures can reduce the risk of engineered stone workers getting sick from exposure to silica dust, but not all fabricators are bothering to follow them. (First published 2021)

“Our national supplier leads the industry, with long-established safety standards that exceed WorkSafe requirements,” he said.

“Their bench tops are made to order in controlled manufacturing units which provide a safe working environment regularly audited by WorkSafe.”

The supplier had also recently introduced a low silica stone to New Zealand and was in the process of transitioning ranges.

Silica levels in traditional engineered stone can be as high as 90%, much higher than in most natural stone.

While products with 10% silica or less are available, a report on engineered stone from Safe Work Australia found there was “no evidence” that lower levels could be safe for workers cutting and grinding engineered stone.

Peak said Mitre 10 expected all of its suppliers to comply with its ethical and responsible sourcing policy, which was based on international labour standards.

Bunnings’ decision to stop selling engineered stone was made following the release of the Safe Work report, which found work with engineered stone posed “an unacceptable risk” to workers and the use of all engineered stone should be banned.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea also announced a ban on engineered stone in its Australian product range in response to the Safe Work report.

supplied A lung X-ray shows permanent scarring caused by prolonged exposure to silica particles like those released during the cutting of engineered stone. (File photo)

Engineered stone bench tops are not dangerous once they are in place, but the fine respirable​ crystalline silica (RCS) particles released during dry cutting, polishing and grinding can cause kidney disease, and autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, as well as silicosis.

Early symptoms of silicosis are mild and include a cough, phlegm and progressive shortness of breath.

As scarring in the lungs worsens, patients may have an abnormal chest X-ray and develop bronchitis-like symptoms like a persistent cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

People also suffer from weakness, fatigue, fever, night sweats, leg swelling and bluish discolouration of the lips.

supplied WorkSafe first raised concerns about engineered stone in late 2019 after an alarming rise in silicosis amongs Australian stonemasons. (File photo)

It has been estimated that more than 500 New Zealand workers exposed to silica dust from cutting engineered stone were at risk of developing the lung disease accelerated silicosis, and in 2019 a dust diseases task force was established to ensure affected workers got the help they needed.

Occupational health specialists have described silicosis as New Zealand’s most significant health crisis in 80 years, on a par with the havoc wrought by asbestos.

WorkSafe first issued a safety alert about engineered stone in late 2019 after an alarming rise in incurable silicosis among Australian stonemasons, some only in their 20s with months rather than years of exposure to silica dust.

In March, WorkSafe reported more than 90% of 126 engineered stone fabricator businesses it had checked over the past three years failed to properly protect workers from silica dust.