Electronic ticketing cuts pricing errors at Countdown supermarkets

Woolworths New Zealand now uses electronic ticketing in 100 of its supermarkets.

Electronic ticketing has led to a “significant reduction” in pricing mistakes at Countdown supermarkets, Woolworths New Zealand says.

The company introduced its electronic shelf label system earlier this year and rolled it out in its 100th supermarket on Monday.

Stores which had the electronic labels saw fewer errors, with very little paper printing and manual changing of tickets needed under the new system, Woolworths New Zealand store director Jason Stockill said.

Countdown supermarkets served more than three million customers each week and staff worked hard to make sure the prices they saw on shelves were accurate.

“Our team [...] takes a lot of care to achieve this, but our stores are busy places, and we have thousands of products that are on special at any time, so unfortunately, mistakes do happen,” he said.

STUFF The Government is creating the role of grocery commissioner in an attempt to better regulate supermarket rivals Countdown and Foodstuffs. (Video first published on July 7, 2022)

“Whether it’s a paper ticket getting knocked out of place or a missed ticket changeover, we know errors are occurring and that’s unacceptable to us, which is why we’re investing in electronic shelf labels and committing to getting it right.”

Supermarkets and their pricing have been under intense scrutiny recently.

As a part of its market study into the grocery sector, the Commerce Commission recommended supermarkets take responsibility to ensure their pricing and promotional practices were simple and easy to understand.

This year, a campaign by Consumer NZ to expose “dodgy” supermarket specials attracted more than 600 examples from shoppers around the country.

The complaints included “specials”, which on closer inspection were not an opportunity to save, complaints of customers being charged more than shelf price and dodgy multibuys, in which the products would have been cheaper if purchased individually.

Both Woolworths and rival company Foodstuffs, which operates New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores, said they did their best to present clear, accurate prices.

Woolworths also asked customers to report mistakes when a shelf price wasn’t right, Stockill said.

Supplied Woolworths says its electronic shelf labels reduce the number of pricing mistakes like this one. (File photo)

If the price charged for a product was higher than the ticket price, a full refund would be provided and the customer could keep the product.

“Even if the error is only a couple of cents, we want to hear about it and make it right,” Stockill said.

“It’s about to be a very busy time in our stores with the holiday season, and our priority is still to get our price labelling right, so please let us know if you see something incorrect.”